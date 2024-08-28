How To Find the Liar’s Rest Treasure in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws is all about exploring the world around you to get more Credits than ever and the Liar’s Rest Treasure is a great place to start. This guide will explain how you can grab this loot and claim some resources to make your adventure easier.

How To Get the Liar’s Rest Treasure in Star Wars Outlaws

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Head to the southwestern side of the town in Mirogana and follow Nix to get the Liar’s Rest Treasure. Every treasure location in the game will be marked on the map when you explore close enough, so it’s hard to miss a lot of these. However, the Liar’s Rest area is likely the first loot location like this for new players. Despite the name of the activity name, it works more like a chase than any real treasure hunter. Instead of chasing any enemies, though, you need to follow Nix.

In most cases, Nix is a loyal pet that follows you around the map. But when you get in the vicinity of an activity like the Liar’s Rest Treasure, Nix will take the lead. Follow your pet down the path to where some scrap is sitting on a table. You can take all of those materials, but that’s not the end. Jump on the wall to the right and climb to the next platform. Nix will lead you to the end of the climbable area so that you don’t get lost along the way.

As you reach the small summit, the Liar’s Rest Treasure will be under a pile of dirt. Simply walk over to the dirt and interact with it to dig out what Nix was sniffing. This marks the end of the treasure for the area but it really serves as an opening for how this works in the future. The map in Star Wars Outlaws is full of small loot zones that Nix can sniff out. Just remember, if you get lost you can always rely on your pet to bring you back to the buried treasure. You still need to keep an eye out for the pile itself, so stay focused on your surroundings and you should have plenty of credits for more blaster upgrades in return.

Star Wars Outlaws is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

