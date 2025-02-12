Forgot password
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Find the Lower Semine Woodcutters' Treasure in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 11, 2025 08:36 pm

There are tons of cryptic treasure maps to be found in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but they’re not always so straightforward and easy to decipher. That’s where we come in. Here’s how to find the Lower Semine woodcutters’ treasure in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Recommended Videos

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Lower Semine Woodcutter’s Treasure Location

First things first, you’ll need the map. To get it, you’ll want to head to the little woodcutters’ camp in the southern part of the region.

Once there, look for a locked chest inside one of the huts and lockpick it to find the map. If you’re having trouble with the lockpicking mini-game, it may be worth pursuing miller Kreyzl’s questline so that you can practice lockpicking with no consequences until you get the hang of it. If not, make sure to save your game before attempting to pick the chest.

The good news is that the treasure isn’t too far off from the camp itself. From the woodcutters’ camp, head slightly northwest towards the woods, as shown in the map screenshot below, and look for the fresh clearing.

At the clearing, look for a nest on top of a white log, and throw a stone to dislodge the nest. Examine the nest to get a key.

Continue heading down the path until you find a chest, and open it with the key. You’ll then be rewarded with 381 groschen. There are no other items in the chest, but that’s a lot of money to come by, especially if you’re still fairly early on in the game.

And that’s pretty much it. That’s how to find the Lower Semine woodcutters’ treasure in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and you can be on your way after that. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to romance Katherine and our take on the best perks to get first.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
