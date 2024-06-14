How to Find the Memory: Seclusion of Light in Destiny 2

By meditating beneath a waterfall in seclusion, you, too, can obtain grenade dominance. Here’s how to find Memory: Seclusion of Light in Destiny 2.

How to Find Memory: Seclusion of Light in Destiny 2

As you tackle the Cysts scattered around the Pale Heart, you’re bound to come across Memory: Vestige: Light. These items are a possible drop from enemies in Cysts, and if you obtain five of them, they’ll transform into a purple Memory Vestige. A vague marker will then be placed on your map, but it’s up to you to find the chest’s precise location.

For Memory: Seclusion of Light, you’ll need to start your journey at The Blooming in the Pale Heart. Take the southeast exit and follow it straight, through the blackened mirror, through the colorful geometric tunnel, past the darkness roots, until you emerge in Zavala’s valley. It’s here that you’ll be able to find Memory: Seclusion of Light.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once you enter the valley, go forward two meters, then turn left. You’ll see a waterfall and a fallen tree spanning across a gap between the rocks. But if you look very closely, you’ll see something pink wedged between the rocks on the right rock wall. This is the Prismatic Chest you’re looking for!

Screenshots by The Escapist

Jump up to it to claim your prize: the Facet of Dominance! The Facet of Dominance is a powerful Facet for Arc and Void users. This Facet causes your Void grenades to weaken targets and your Arc grenades to jolt targets. A weakened target takes increased damage and has their movement speed slowed. A jolted target takes additional damage and can chain lighting to nearby targets.

The only downside? You’ll take -10 to your discipline, which will make your grenades recharge a little slower. But that’s a fair trade off to add a little more nuance to them.

Destiny 2 is available now.

