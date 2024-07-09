How to Find the Mystical Crate in Once Human

After you leave the tutorial, one of your first objectives in Once Human is to find a Mystical Crate. Here’s how to find the Mystic Crate in Throughville in Once Human.

Where to Find the Throughville Mystical Crate in Once Human

The Mystical Crate is located on the top floor of the broken house in the northeastern section of Throughville in Once Human. There are two different houses that appear to be under construction as you explore the small settlement. One is on the south side of the town and contains a weapon crate next to the broken roof. After that, you can continue exploring the northern half of the town to find the second house under construction.

There are pathways on the rooftops that can make it easier to reach some of the crates as you knock out your exploration objectives. Jumping across rooftops is a surprisingly easy way to reach new areas and you can use the mantle to catch yourself. However, the northeastern house under construction will still have some stairs you can make use of. Head to the top floor, which looks like an attic, and use the plank to reach the other side. The Mystical Crate is next to yet another crate.

Most crates in the game are highlighted in yellow, and although they stand out, they aren’t rare by any means. The Mystical Crates have a red beam that juts out, which makes them unmistakable if you encounter them. Regardless of the rarity, they can still be opened up like any other yellow crates, and they contain better items than usual. After you grab your loot, you can leave Throughville with the objective completed and continue solo or with friends.

Once Human is available now on PC and mobile platforms.

