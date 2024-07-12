How to Find the Sunbury Middle School Crates in Once Human

Sunbury Middle School absolutely sprawls, and finding all the treasures within is no easy feat. Here’s how to find the Sunbury Middle School Mystical, weapon, and armor crates in Once Human.

How to Find All Crates in Sunbury Middle School in Once Human

Like all the other locations on the map, Sunbury Middle School has three crates you can find in Once Human. And they’re pretty difficult to spot! Fortunately, two of them are rubbing shoulders with each other, so we’ll knock those out first.

How to Find the Mystical Crate in Sunbury Middle School

To find the Mystical Crate, you’ll need to head up the ramp in front of the Middle School entrance. It’s possible you’ll be shot at by Vulture Minions, so I recommend killing them before they start peppering you with bullets.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once you’ve reached the rooftop, it might look like there’s nowhere else to go. But that’s not the case! The wooden tower you were scaling actually has a second level. Stand on the HVAC box near the building’s ledge, then double jump to get V to carry you over to the tiny hole in the tower. This jump and glide can be pretty finicky, but it’s the only way up. If this chest reminds you of the Mystical Chest in Hearst Industries, you’re not alone.

Screenshots by The Escapist

When you finally hit the platform, press ‘C’ to crouch to enter. Then, follow it all the way up to the highest point in the building. On the roof you’ll find the Mystical Crate. But don’t go anywhere yet!

How to Find the Weapon Crate in Sunbury Middle School

Now, before you jump off the roof, you’ll find that the Weapon Crate in Sunbury Middle School is actually just six feet away from the Mystical Crate! Return to the wooden tower you scaled and you’ll see that it’s slightly hidden behind the wall. Sneaky!

Screenshots by The Escapist

There’s also another weapon crate that will qualify for the completion of the quest here. You can find it in the gymnasium on the first floor, where it’ll be at the very bottom of the pool in a cultist den. From the front entrance beside the ramp turn right and you’ll find yourself there.

Screenshots by The Escapist

The chest looks so trapped, or at least a little like the Cultist one in Coastside Plaza, but it isn’t.

How to Find the Armor Crate in Sunbury Middle School

The final crate on our agenda is the gear crate, which is located behind the school. You’ll find a basketball or tennis court that’s been sealed off with cars to create a gladiatorial-style arena. Because, you know, what’s an apocalypse without death games.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Again, this chest looks very trapped. But no one popped up when I went to claim it. So, happy looting!

Once Human is available to play now.

