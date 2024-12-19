How to Find & Use the 4 Page Fragments in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has lots to love for fans of Zombies and its Easter Eggs. However, one step of the Citadelle des Morts main quest can be a tad confusing. Here’s how to find and use the 4 page fragments in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Where to Find the 4 Page Fragments on Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Citadelle des Morts connects Black Ops 6 Zombies to some of the larger, deeper lore from Black Ops 4 and Vanguard. One of the steps for the map’s main quest requires players to find four page fragments to reveal symbols around the map. However, these page fragments can be hard to find, and they can often become bugged, being physically present and interactable within the map, yet unable to be seen. For the best chance at making sure these spawn properly, complete the following before you hunt for the page fragments:

Open Pack-a-Punch on Citadelle des Morts

Speak with Professor Krafft by interacting with the closed door in the Dungeon

Once these two steps are done, the pages should be visible if they weren’t previously in your game.

Page Fragment Locations in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The four page fragments can spawn in one of several spots in Black Ops 6‘s Citadelle des Morts. Thankfully, all of these potential spawn locations are relatively close together. Head to the sitting room within the castle, which houses Stamin-Up. The four page fragments will always spawn in the Sitting Room itself, or its surrounding Passage. The fragments resemble a small piece of paper, with one of four unique symbols on them. These page fragments typically spawn on surfaces within the Sitting Room, or on ledges in the surrounding area.

Here’s every possible spawn location for the four Page Fragments on Citadelle des Morts:

Next to the vase by the torch in the Sitting Room Passage

To the left of the previous spawn, between a lit torch and a non-lit torch

On the ruined corner wall of the Passage to the left of the torch

On the two TVs near Stamin-Up in the Sitting Room

On the couch in the Sitting Room

Next to the TV with Static on it, which the couch is facing

At the fireplace next to the bunk beds in the Sitting Room

On a bunk bed

On an end table near those bunk beds

On a desk near the bunk beds

On the floor by the crates in the Passage

On the crates in the Passage

Next to the bundle of rope, which is to the right of a single torch next to a stack of boxes in the Passage

If all else fails, walk along all the walls of the Sitting Room and its Passage holding the interact button. Repeatedly press and let go of this button. After doing this for a little while, you should collect all four page fragments.

How to Use the Page Fragments

Once you have all four page fragments, they come into play later in the Easter Egg main quest. The pages can be added to a book, located behind a breakable section of wall in the Undercroft area. To break this wall, melee it with the Melee Macchiato perk’s powerful fist attack. This will reveal a puzzle that needs to be solved. After you complete said puzzle, a red orb will spawn. Hold to interact with it, which will deposit all four red pages onto the book.

Make a note of the symbols in the following order; top left, bottom left, top right, then bottom right. Each symbol correlates to a Point of Power Trap around the map. Head to the trap correlating to the top left symbol, activate, then get kills within it until it turns off. When this is done successfully, that symbol will no longer be lit on the book. Do this for all four traps in order.

And that is how to find and use the four page fragments in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

