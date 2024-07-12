How to Find & Use the Velvet Sword of St. Trina in Elden Ring

The Velvet Sword of St. Trina is a righteous straight sword that’s not only strong but quite versatile, too. Here’s how to find and use the Velvet Sword of St. Trina in Elden Ring.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find the Velvet Sword of St. Trina in Elden Ring

Screenshots by The Escapist

To find the Velvet Sword of St. Trina in Elden Ring, you’ll need some patience. Follow these steps to find the sword:

Fissure Cross Site of Grace: Once you are in the DLC area Shadow of the Erdtree, go to the Fissure Cross Site of Grace. After that, move northwest toward a giant stone coffin that’s tilted almost vertically. Slowly Climb Down: Now, you will have to climb down onto a ledge that goes under the brick platform. Whatever you do, don’t fall off; you might lose all your runes. Look for a Cave: Below this place, attempt to locate a couple of small cave systems. The Velvet Sword of St. Trina is inside with the corpse that has been crushed by a boulder. Be careful with the putrescent oozes standing around it; they are slow, but they’ll swarm if you’re not alert.

Screenshots by The Escapist

How to Use the Velvet Sword of St. Trina

The Velvet Sword of St. Trina has some amazing abilities that can come in handy in Elden Ring.

Stats and Requirements

Here’s a quick look at what you need to wield this sword:

Strength : 10

: 10 Dexterity : 12

: 12 Intelligence: 14

The sword scales with these attributes (Str E, Dex D, Int E), and is attractive to builds that balance physical with magical damage. However, it does 95 physical and 61 magic damage right off the bat, with a critical hit rate of over 110.

Special Skill: Mists of Eternal Sleep

But the best part has to be this sword’s special skill: Mists of Eternal Sleep. This skill inflicts the Eternal Sleep status effect when you slash with it, releasing a purple mist. It will put normal enemies into a deep slumber, which they cannot wake from, and also staggers bosses so you can land some free shots. This is great for the Putrescent Knight in the area.

FP Cost: 23

Combat Tips

Use the Mist Wisely: The sword is great for crowd control. When you’re surrounded by enemies, use it to put them to sleep and take them out one by one. For bosses, use the stagger to your advantage. Use as a Secondary Weapon: If you have the regular Sword of St. Trina, consider dual-wielding. This combo can help you breeze through many encounters in the Shadow Realm, putting foes to sleep left and right. Talismans: Equip the St. Trina’s Smile talisman to boost your damage after applying sleep effects. Combining this with the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia talisman can make your attacks even more powerful. Improve: Use Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade the Velvet Sword of St. Trina. As it levels up, its scaling becomes better (to D/D/D at +10) and does 232 physical 149 magic damage.

Strategy for Boss Fights

While the Eternal Sleep effect doesn’t put Elden Ring bosses to sleep, it does stagger them. Use the mist to create openings in boss fights. Hit them with a few quick attacks, then back off and repeat. Managing your FP is crucial here, so keep some Cerulean Tears on hand to replenish your FP when needed.

Elden Ring is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy