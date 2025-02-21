How To Find & Use Thermite in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Vaults are back in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2: Lawless, but they’ve never been harder to get into. Thankfully, the good people at Epic Games released an item perfect for thieves who want to pull off heists. Here’s how to find and use Thermite in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2.

How To Find Thermite in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

With a new season comes a new loot pool, and it can be hard to figure out where to look for certain items. Fortunately, Thermite isn’t hard to come by at all, being available as floor loot and in chests. You will also be able to purchase the item using Bars at Outlaw Vending Machines, which are available in Crime City, Seaport City, Lonewolf Lair, and Masked Meadows, and acquire it from Go Bags.

Of course, all it takes is picking up Thermite to add it to your inventory, but you’ll have a difficult decision to make. After all, like most Fortnite players, you probably have a preferred way of setting up your loadout, and adding another item to the mix makes things complicated. Well, rest easy because Thermite has more than one use in Battle Royale.

How To Use Thermite in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

Of course, the main use for Thermite is to open the vaults around the map. With the item in your inventory, you can place it on the front of the Vault and wait for it to go boom. However, it takes a considerable amount of time, so make sure to hit the weak points on the structure to make the process go smoother. It’s also important to keep your head on a swivel because enemy players will come looking to steal the loot you’re after.

The other way to use Thermite in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 is to throw it. It doesn’t explode immediately, having a brief timer, but once it goes off, it’s like a fireworks show, with explosives firing everywhere and doing damage to any nearby enemies. Thermite won’t go down as the most effective explosive in Fortnite history, but it’ll certainly get you out of a pinch if you end up in an intense battle.

And that’s how to find and use Thermite in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

