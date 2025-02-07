Over the course of your journey in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll come across several treasure maps that lead you to valuable goodies. They’re not always easy to crack though, so here’s how to find Ventza’s treasure in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Ventza’s Treasure Location

By doing the blacksmith’s questline during the Wedding Crashers section in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll eventually be tasked with getting the cart back. During this process, Hired Hand Ventza will be killed, and you’ll get the map by looting his body.

The treasure is located in the southern part of Apollonia, as shown in the map screenshot down below.

You’ll be looking for the Tunnel in the Cliffs, but instead of going into the cave, look for a large rock on the right-hand side. Lift up the rock to find the treasure, which consists of the following:

Hunting Crossbow

Fine Bolt x27

Strong Bowman’s Brew x2

Marksman’s Kit x2

Tunnel Treasure Map

While you’re here, you might as well explore the Tunnel in the Cliffs too. Inside the cave, you’ll find another treasure map on the wall, which directs you to a rocky formation just north of Trosky Castle, in the forest.

The tricky part here is that the loot is locked inside a chest, which you need to lockpick. The lockpicking difficulty is set to medium, so you might have a bit of trouble getting all of the loot if you’re not good with the mini-game. The treasure consists of the following items:

Composite Kettle Hat

Mail Coif

Gambeson Short

Saxon Hauberk

Couters

Leather Gloves

Strong Buck’s Blood

Strong Embrocation x2

Armourer’s Kit x5

Blacksmith’s Kit x2

49.8 groschen

And that’s how to get Ventza’s treasure in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a rundown of all romance options, and the best perks to get first.

