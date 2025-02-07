Forgot password
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Find Ventza’s Treasure in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 6, 2025 09:54 pm

Over the course of your journey in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll come across several treasure maps that lead you to valuable goodies. They’re not always easy to crack though, so here’s how to find Ventza’s treasure in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Ventza’s Treasure Location

By doing the blacksmith’s questline during the Wedding Crashers section in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll eventually be tasked with getting the cart back. During this process, Hired Hand Ventza will be killed, and you’ll get the map by looting his body.

The treasure is located in the southern part of Apollonia, as shown in the map screenshot down below.

You’ll be looking for the Tunnel in the Cliffs, but instead of going into the cave, look for a large rock on the right-hand side. Lift up the rock to find the treasure, which consists of the following:

  • Hunting Crossbow
  • Fine Bolt x27
  • Strong Bowman’s Brew x2
  • Marksman’s Kit x2

Tunnel Treasure Map

While you’re here, you might as well explore the Tunnel in the Cliffs too. Inside the cave, you’ll find another treasure map on the wall, which directs you to a rocky formation just north of Trosky Castle, in the forest.

The tricky part here is that the loot is locked inside a chest, which you need to lockpick. The lockpicking difficulty is set to medium, so you might have a bit of trouble getting all of the loot if you’re not good with the mini-game. The treasure consists of the following items:

  • Composite Kettle Hat
  • Mail Coif
  • Gambeson Short
  • Saxon Hauberk
  • Couters
  • Leather Gloves
  • Strong Buck’s Blood
  • Strong Embrocation x2
  • Armourer’s Kit x5
  • Blacksmith’s Kit x2
  • 49.8 groschen

And that’s how to get Ventza’s treasure in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a rundown of all romance options, and the best perks to get first.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024.
