How To Find Vostatek’s Horse Pepik in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

After the opening section of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’re able to pick up side quests and explore the world more freely. One side quest has you find Vostatek’s horse, and completing this King Come: Deliverance 2 quest can earn you a decent amount of rewards.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find Vostatek in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Screenshot by The Escapist

Begin by picking up the side quest “Lackey,” which is available from Zlata at Gamemaster Vostatek’s home to the west of Tachov. You can also speak with Vitek to start the quest, as Zlata sends you to him first anyway. He’s slightly southeast of the house, as indicated by the B on the map above. This starts you on a journey to the north, where you find wolves attacking Vostatek.

Related: 5 Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Beginner Tips For Escaping the Peasant Life

Searching for Pepik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

After you save Vostatek from wolves, he wants you to carry him to his camping spot, where he tied his horse, Pepik. This is largely following his directions, which is simple enough. Watch your stamina, because if it drops too low, you drop Vostatek.

Once you get to the camping site, Vostatek realizes that Pepik is gone. Now, you need to follow traces of Pepik to find him, which are along the path. When you get near each clue, you have a prompt to look at that clue. Then, you need to stop and examine it. After examining it, keep following the path until you reach a poacher’s camp.

Screenshot by The Escapist

As Vostatek suspected, Pepik was taken by poachers in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. He’s at the back of their camp, and luckily, the poachers move around. This lets you fight them in batches of one or two instead of fighting them all at once. The poachers who roam to the edge of the camp are easier to kill, and if you can separate them, most will beg for their lives before you kill them. You can also skip the two in camp, who are tougher opponents, riding Pepik to get away before they can attack. Unfortunately, you don’t get a chance to sleep between finding Vostatek and Pepik, so you might be missing some health depending on how the wolf fight went.

Take Pepik back to Vostatek’s camp. When you speak with him, you have the option to ride with him back to his home, which is the fast travel choice. There, you’re rewarded with Groschen and a place to stay whenever you need it.

Now that you’ve found Pepik for Vostatek in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you can continue to pursue other quests or a romance. You’re also able to purchase more equipment if needed with that nice chunk of money you earned.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy