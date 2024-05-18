How to Find White Impatiens in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Scrounging through the many biomes of Disney Dreamlight Valley is necessary if you want to complete the countless quests the villagers have for you. The Oswald’s Many Dimensions quest challenges you with collecting White Impatiens, so here’s how to find them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All White Impatiens Locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

White Impatiens are one type of flower you can easily miss, especially if you haven’t unlocked all the biomes. White Impatiens can be found in the Forgotten Lands in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There, you can find up to six at any given time. And once you pick a White Impatiens, it will take 20 minutes to respawn, making it a relatively common flower in this biome. They can also be sold for 30 coins.

Image via Gameloft, edited by The Escapist.

To access the Forgotten Lands, you’ll first a treasure trove of Dreamlight. First, you’ll need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau, which will cost 7,000 Dreamlight, then the Forgotten Lands, which will cost 15,000 Dreamlight. All in all, getting to the White Impatiens will cost you 22,000 Dreamlight!

What Are White Impatiens Used For?

But once you have access to the Forgotten Lands and the White Impatiens, you can use them in a variety of crafting recipes. White Impatiens can make eight different cutouts, ranging from the rock and ferns to the bunny.

If you prefer something more practical, you can use the White Impatiens to craft the White, Red, and Purple Flower Disk, which will allow you to put these beautiful flowers anywhere you please in a circular sized plot. Why travel to the Forgotten Lands to see flowers when you can have them in your own garden?

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now.

