Diving into a battle royale game means trying everything to win. It usually delivers better rewards and serious bragging rights. However, as part of the Fortnitemares event, Fortnite is asking players to do the opposite. Here’s how to finish anything but first in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4.

How To Finish Anything But First in Fortnite

The request is so strange that players are likely doing a double-take, which leads them to this article. However, there’s no reason to adjust your gaming glasses, as Fortnite‘s latest batch of Fortnitemares challenges is asking you to lose four games. That’s going to be hard for the sweats to hear, and they may not even think the 20k XP is worth it, but for those out there who want to unlock all the spooky goodies as quickly as possible, it’s a good idea to knock this quest one out.

The great part about the finish anything but first challenge in Fortnite is that you don’t have to do it in four consecutive games. If you’re getting on with your squad and plan to play for a while, it’ll probably happen naturally. You can also just jump into four games and die immediately, as there are plenty of ways to do that.

However, with a new set of challenges out, it’s probably a good idea to work on those as you lose games. You can drop at Restored Reels, defeat Ultimate Carver, and make a deal with Mephisto, which will provide you with 60k XP as you get closer to the 20 that this challenge delivers. After all, leveling up and getting those sweet, sweet Battle Stars in the middle of a losing streak certainly helps lighten the mood.

Do keep in mind, though, that this challenge will only reveal itself once at least four of the quests from both the first and second parts of the Fortnitemares event are complete. Working toward a challenge that just asks you to lose doesn’t sound like a lot of fun, but you won’t regret it when you open your locker next Halloween and see all of the scary items.

And that’s how to finish anything but first in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4. If you’re interested in more, here are the 10 greatest Fortnite Halloween costumes this year.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

