How To Fix Bleach Rebirth of Souls No Sound/Audio Bug

Whenever one of the Big Three anime drops a new game, it’s a big deal. However, not every launch goes smoothly, with bugs causing issues for day-one players. That’s certainly the case for Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, which is dealing with a no sound/audio bug. Here’s how to fix it.

How To Tackle the No Sound/Audio Bug in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Those looking to show off their sword abilities in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls on PC are running into a problem where the game doesn’t have any sound. That would be an issue for any game, but as anime fans know, one of the best parts of watching a fight scene is hearing the characters call out their iconic moves, and that’s just not possible right now in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls. Fortunately, the gaming community works fast to come up with solutions.

Restart the Game

The first thing to try when you have no audio or sound in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is to close and reopen the game. Several players have already taken to platforms like Steam to announce that the method works. Sometimes, a game just needs a quick reset to get the ball rolling.

Restart the PC

If restarting the game doesn’t do the trick, it’s time to turn your attention to the PC. Giving your system a reboot will give it a breather, which it may need if you’ve been gaming all day without any breaks. Sit back, relax, and put on an episode of the Bleach anime while you wait for your PC to turn back on.

Check Audio Output

An explanation for the no sound issue that doesn’t involve the game itself is that your audio output is set to something you aren’t aware of. Check that you aren’t having the audio come out of a speaker you don’t use or headphones you forgot you plugged in. Once you have the output set to the right device, it should be smooth sailing.

Run the Game as Administrator

If those simple solutions don’t fix the no sound bug in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, it’s time to turn things up a notch. Multiple players have reported that running the game as an administrator takes care of the problem. Here’s how to complete that process:

Right click on the Bleach: Rebirth of Souls shortcut

Click on Properties and navigate to the compatibility section

Select “Run as Administrator”

Unfortunately, even if the administrator solution takes care of the audio issues, there are plenty of other ones plaguing Bleach: Rebirth of Souls at the moment. Hopefully, Tamsoft, the game’s developer, is on the case and is working on a patch that allows players to grab a sword without worrying about anything else.

And that’s how to fix Bleach: Rebirth of Souls no sound/audio bug. If you’re looking for more, here are all the arcs in the series in order.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

