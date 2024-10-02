How to Fix Character Creation Locked in Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty is a free-to-play MMORPG from NCSoft and Amazon Games, and as you might expect, it’s run into quite a few issues at launch. If you’re seeing the Character Creation Locked message in Throne and Liberty, here’s everything you need to know.

Fixing Character Creation Locked in Throne and Liberty

The Throne and Liberty dev team is already aware of the Character Creation Locked issue in the game and is working to fix it. There’s no solution to this issue, at least not on the player’s end, and you’ll simply need to wait for the server load to ease up a bit before you’re able to join a world and create a new character.

To get around this issue, the developers have already created new servers/worlds to ease up congestion, allowing more players to get into the game. If you’re still having issues, however, there’s no solution to this other than to wait until the server traffic is a little less busy.

Why Are You Unable to Create a Character in Throne and Liberty?

If you haven’t guessed by now, the inability to create a character in Throne and Liberty comes from the game servers being at maximum capacity. When the servers are full, no other players will be able to join the game, and this means that new players will not be able to create a new character either.

Even if you were able to create a character somehow, you’d likely have to sit in a queue for a good while before you’re finally able to play the game proper. While this is probably going to be an ongoing issue during the game’s launch period, things should calm down after a week or so when the hype dies down, and more players will be able to get into the game consistently.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Character Creation Locked message in Throne and Liberty. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our weapon combos tier list if you were lucky enough to get into the game.

