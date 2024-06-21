With the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring, you may be running into some DLC access issues. If you’re encountering the “Failed to Acquire Parental Control Information” error in Elden Ring, here’s how to fix it.

Recommended Videos

Elden Ring “Failed to Acquire Parental Control Information” Error Solutions

There are a few things you can try if you’re running into the “Failed to Acquire Parental Control Information” pop-up when trying to get into Elden Ring. We’ve listed the solutions down below:

Change your DNS settings on your PS5. Set the primary DNS server to 1.1.1.1, and the secondary server to 1.0.0.1, then boot up the game and try again.

On the Elden Ring main menu, click on Online, then accept the terms and agreement again, then load the game.

To change your DNS settings, go to the Settings option on your PS5, choose Network, Settings, and Set Up Internet Connection. Select your Connected Network and press the Options button, then select Advanced Settings.

From here, choose the Manual option for your DNS Settings, then enter 1.1.1.1 for primary DNS, and 1.0.0.1 for your secondary DNS.

Once you’ve done all that, remember to quit out of the game and restart your console, then try again. If these issues are still persisting, keep in mind that it may be a server-side issue, and you’ll likely have to wait it out before you’re able to play again. This last bit is actually possible, as players have reported before that while none of the above solutions worked, they simply waited a few hours before trying again, and they were let back into the game.

And that’s how to fix “Failed to Acquire Parental Control Information” in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get the Blade of Mercy Talisman, as well as a full map overview of the new Shadow Realm.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy