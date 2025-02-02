How to Fix Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Stuttering on PC

Alas, the curse of poor optimization has also struck Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. After its long-awaited release on PC, many players have complained about terrible stuttering. Fortunately, there are some solutions.

Recommended Videos

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC Stuttering Solutions

Lower Graphics Settings

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a highly demanding game, so you’ll want to ensure your PC meets the recommended specs to avoid stuttering. If you only meet the minimum requirements, you’ll need to be mindful of your graphics settings. Simply open the menu and select the graphics options. Start with the lowest settings and gradually increase them while monitoring the game’s performance.

You may also want to change your Display Sync Technology to VRR. Some users have reported that this helped reduce lag and stutter in the game. Note that it may cause some fragmentation to appear.

Besides lowering your graphics settings, you may also want to check your GPU driver. Usually, the newest version provides better performance for new games. For Nvidia users, open GeForce Experience and click on the Drivers option on the left side. On the other hand, AMD users can launch AMD Adrenalin Edition. The main menu will show you whether or not you have the latest version.

Related: All Minigames in FF7 Rebirth, Ranked from Worst to Best

Use Mod

You can try using a mod to fix the stutter issues in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. I can recommend two mods: Fantasy Optimizer and Ultimate Engine Tweaks. These should help improve the game’s performance. Using these mods is easy—you just need to create a mod folder in the game’s directory and place the files inside. You can also use Vortex Mod Manager from Nexus Mods. Note that Ultimate Engine Tweaks also requires you to use FFVIIHook.

Change Your Nvidia Settings

If you’re an Nvidia user, there’s another method you can use to stop the stutter in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Simply turn on V-Sync and G-Sync in the Graphics section, but make sure to turn off V-Sync in the game itself. You can also change the Low Latency Mode setting to either ‘On’ or ‘Ultra.’

That’s everything you need to know on how to stop the stutter issues in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is available now on PlayStation and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy