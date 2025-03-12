How To Fix FragPunk Audio Not Working

Whenever an exciting new game arrives on the scene, all players want to do is drop whatever they’re playing and try it out. However, from time to time, there are issues that stop that from happening. Here’s how to fix the audio not working in the hero shooter FragPunk.

Recommended Videos

What To Do If There Is No Sound in FragPunk

While players on both console and PC were excited to dive into Bad Guitar Studio’s latest multiplayer title, the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game got delayed as soon as it launched on PC. It’s been frustrating for many, but PC players are still able to load the game and become familiar with all the different Lancers. Unfortunately, more than a few gamers are running into a major issue when they go to play FragPunk.

There’s an error occurring in FragPunk that makes it so there’s no audio during matches. Of course, that makes the game borderline unplayable, as sound is vital to her shooters like FragPunk where noises around the map clue players into what’s going on. Thankfully, the gaming community has already been hard at work finding a solution to the issue.

Taking to Reddit, user Even_Significance581 has two solutions to the issue, and they both involve a trip to the settings. Here’s the first way to tackle the audio not working in FragPunk:

How To Disable Exclusive Mode for FragPunk

Right-click the speaker icon on the PC

Click Sound Settings

Navigate to the Advanced section and click More sound settings

Right click on either the speaker or headphones

Click Properties and navigate to the Advanced section

Untoggle the “Allow applications to take exclusive control of this device” setting and click OK

Once this process is complete, head back into FragPunk and see whether the audio is back. If it’s not, there’s another way to deal with the issue, and it might just do the trick.

Related: How to Get the Sprinkler (Water Sprite Statue) in Fields of Mistria

How To Run FragPunk as an Administrator

Right click on the FragPunk shortcut

Click on Properties and navigate to the compatibility section

Select “Run as Administrator”

This method will give FragPunk full access to the system, which sounds scary, but it’s actually just a way to make things run more smoothly. However, it’s not guaranteed to work, and if the audio issues persist, the best course of action is to go into the game’s audio settings and ensure everything is at default. That way, it’ll become clear that the fault lies at the hand of the game and not anything on the PC’s end. At that point, the ball will be in Bad Guitar Studio’s court.

And that’s how to fix FragPunk audio not working. To optimize the game, make sure to check out The Escapist’s guide to the best settings and crosshair codes. And for those looking for more, here are all the FragPunk voice actors and where you’ve heard them before.

FragPunk is available now on PC and will release on PlayStation and Xbox at a later date.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy