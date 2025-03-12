Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A player using weapons in FragPunk.
Category:
Guides

How To Fix FragPunk Audio Not Working

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Mar 12, 2025 11:57 am

Whenever an exciting new game arrives on the scene, all players want to do is drop whatever they’re playing and try it out. However, from time to time, there are issues that stop that from happening. Here’s how to fix the audio not working in the hero shooter FragPunk.

Recommended Videos

What To Do If There Is No Sound in FragPunk

Players fighting in FragPunk as part of an article about how to fix audio not working.

While players on both console and PC were excited to dive into Bad Guitar Studio’s latest multiplayer title, the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game got delayed as soon as it launched on PC. It’s been frustrating for many, but PC players are still able to load the game and become familiar with all the different Lancers. Unfortunately, more than a few gamers are running into a major issue when they go to play FragPunk.

There’s an error occurring in FragPunk that makes it so there’s no audio during matches. Of course, that makes the game borderline unplayable, as sound is vital to her shooters like FragPunk where noises around the map clue players into what’s going on. Thankfully, the gaming community has already been hard at work finding a solution to the issue.

Taking to Reddit, user Even_Significance581 has two solutions to the issue, and they both involve a trip to the settings. Here’s the first way to tackle the audio not working in FragPunk:

How To Disable Exclusive Mode for FragPunk

  • Right-click the speaker icon on the PC
  • Click Sound Settings
  • Navigate to the Advanced section and click More sound settings
  • Right click on either the speaker or headphones
  • Click Properties and navigate to the Advanced section
  • Untoggle the “Allow applications to take exclusive control of this device” setting and click OK

Once this process is complete, head back into FragPunk and see whether the audio is back. If it’s not, there’s another way to deal with the issue, and it might just do the trick.

Related: How to Get the Sprinkler (Water Sprite Statue) in Fields of Mistria

How To Run FragPunk as an Administrator

  • Right click on the FragPunk shortcut
  • Click on Properties and navigate to the compatibility section
  • Select “Run as Administrator”

This method will give FragPunk full access to the system, which sounds scary, but it’s actually just a way to make things run more smoothly. However, it’s not guaranteed to work, and if the audio issues persist, the best course of action is to go into the game’s audio settings and ensure everything is at default. That way, it’ll become clear that the fault lies at the hand of the game and not anything on the PC’s end. At that point, the ball will be in Bad Guitar Studio’s court.

And that’s how to fix FragPunk audio not working. To optimize the game, make sure to check out The Escapist’s guide to the best settings and crosshair codes. And for those looking for more, here are all the FragPunk voice actors and where you’ve heard them before.

FragPunk is available now on PC and will release on PlayStation and Xbox at a later date.

Post Tag:
FragPunk
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content