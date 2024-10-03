Whether you’ve spent painstaking hours in the Throne and Liberty character creator or grinding levels, your character is a crucial element of the MMORPG. Yet some players logged back into the game to find their character is gone. Here’s how to fix a missing character in Throne and Liberty.

Why Is My Character Gone in Throne and Liberty?

For some players, their entire game in Throne and Liberty seems to reset when they try to log back into the game. This includes their previous character simply vanishing into nothingness.

Naturally, this is a pretty frustrating issue, especially if you’ve sunk a few hours into the game. Not only do you lose your work from the character creator but all of your in-game leveling progress.

If this happens to you, is there any hope of getting your character (and your progress) back? The Throne and Liberty team has been responsive thus far with frequent updates and fixes, but I wasn’t able to find a specific statement on this issue just yet. However, players have found one likely culprit to look into if your character is gone.

How To Fix Missing Character in Throne and Liberty

It appears that the main reason your character might be missing in Throne and Liberty relates to servers. If you created your character on an Eastern Americas server, but later log in with your time zone set to align with the Western Americas, your character may not load.

This is because, as of now, you are not able to transfer characters between West Coast and East Coast servers. So, if you try to load up a server in another region, your character won’t be available.

If this is the case, I have good news – you should be able to recover your character. Head into your server settings and make sure you’re set to access the same server region you did when you made your character. In theory, switching back should help you get your character back.

This is the primary known fix for the missing character bug at this time. Another suggestion from players that may help is to simply try turning off the game completely and then loading it up again. For some players, this in and of itself seems to have been enough to resolve the issue.

And that’s how to fix a missing character in Throne and Liberty.

Throne and Liberty is available now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

