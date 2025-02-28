Another modern PC game, another PC-related problem. Monster Hunter Wilds is a really good-looking game, but that can come with its own set of flaws. If Monster Hunter Wilds isn’t starting on PC for you, here’s how to fix it.

Recommended Videos

Fix Monster Hunter Wilds Not Starting on PC

If you’re playing Monster Hunter Wilds on PC and the game’s just refusing to start even when you launch it on Steam, there are a couple things to try:

Restart Steam entirely

Delete the CrashReport.exe file from the game’s root folder

Let’s start with the simple fix. Several players have reported that simply restarting Steam has fixed the problem. Just make sure to end task completely, then launch Steam again and try to start the game. This may take a few attempts, but give it a shot and see if it resolves your issue.

If that doesn’t work, go to the game’s root folder on your PC and delete the CrashReport.exe and CrashReportDLL.dll files from there. Then, try to launch the game again.

If neither of these fixes work, chances are good that you may have to reinstall the game again, or even contact customer support to see if they can offer you any further assistance. It could very well be an issue with your rig, but if it’s not, a fresh download and reinstall should resolve the problem.

This could very well end up being a widespread issue for all players; in which case, Capcom will likely release a patch or update to fix it, and you’ll have to sit tight while that happens.

And that’s how to fix Monster Hunter Wilds not starting on PC. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a list of all available armor sets, as well as how to cook meals and eat before a hunt.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy