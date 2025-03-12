How To Fix R.E.P.O. Stuck on Loading Screen Bug

There are plenty of spooky games on the market, from Resident Evil to Silent Hill. However, few of them offer the experience that R.E.P.O. does. Unfortunately, some players are having trouble playing the new co-op game. Here’s how to fix the R.E.P.O. stuck on loading screen bug.

Recommended Videos

How To Tackle R.E.P.O. Being Stuck on the Loading Screen

Image Source: semiwork

Players who launch R.E.P.O. on PC are running into an issue where the game gets stuck on the loading screen, leaving them stuck and unable to actually play. That’s leading to some frustration, and the game’s developer, semiwork, has yet to address the problem. Fortunately, there are several methods players can try to fix the bug.

Close and Reopen the Game

It’s a tried and true response to any gaming issue for a reason. Closing and reopening R.E.P.O. will allow the game to take care of any issues itself. It works more often than not in situations like this, so it’s the first thing gamers should try.

Reboot the PC

If loading up the game a second time, doesn’t work, it’s time to pass the blame to the PC. Try rebooting the system so it gets a fresh start. After all, running games can be a tiring endeavor for even the most powerful PCs, and everyone needs a break from time to time. This option also provides gamers a few extra minutes to clear their heads before returning to all the scares.

Related: What Energy Crystals Do in R.E.P.O. and How to Get More

Run R.E.P.O. as Administrator

Running a game as Administrator allows it full access to the system and makes it so things can run more smoothly. Sure, it’s not a surefire way to fix the loading screen problem, but it’s an option nonetheless. Here’s the process to make that happen for R.E.P.O.:

Right click on the R.E.P.O. shortcut

Click on Properties and navigate to the compatibility section

Select “Run as Administrator”

Verify Game Files

Another way to deal with the stuck on loading screen bug in R.E.P.O. is to verify the game files. Steam provides this service, making sure everything on the PC is up to date and where it’s supposed to be. Here’s how to verify game files on Steam:

Restart your PC and open Steam

Right click R.E.P.O. in the Steam Library or click the gear icon on its Library page

Click Properties from the drop-down menu

Navigate to the Installed Files tab and click “Verify integrity of game files”

It’s important to keep in mind that it’s possible that not all of the files will verify. Steam makes it clear that it’s a normal part of the process. In fact, gamers can ignore any messages they get about files not verifying outright. It’s one less thing to worry about as they deal with the loading screen bug.

And that’s how to fix the R.E.P.O. stuck on loading screen bug. For those looking for more, here are all the monsters in the horror game and how to escape them.

R.E.P.O. is available now on PC.

Next Poll

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy