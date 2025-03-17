How To Fix Split Fiction Audio Not Working

If you’ve been playing Split Fiction over the past week, there’s a chance that you’ve been experiencing some audio issues during cutscenes and narration. If so, here’s how to fix those problems so you can go back to experiencing the game with no issues.

How To Fix Audio Issues In Split Fiction

While Split Fiction is a fairly remarkable game with some stellar co-op opportunities, the game is not perfect. And I don’t just mean how the story is mediocre at best. If you’ve been trying to listen to the game’s dialogue during cutscenes or during action set pieces, and the audio sounds a bit muffled, you’re not alone. Multiple people have posted online saying that the game’s dialogue sounds echoey or is lost over background music or sound effects, with some people even saying that the game’s audio just doesn’t function at all.

Now, in some cases, these audio issues may actually be intended. When I was playing the climax of the game’s fourth chapter, both character’s audio sounded tinny and distant. However, in the context of the scene, both characters were speaking through communicators in their helmets, so they sounded weird because they were meant to sound mechanized. However, if you’re experiencing audio issues in cutscenes or in any of the game’s fantasy environments, then it’s pretty clear that it’s an issue with Split Fiction‘s tech and not with authorial intent.

So if you’re experiencing audio issues, is there anything you can do about it? Well, depending on the situation, the answer is yes. The issue seems to be most apparent on the PC and PS5 versions, with people experiencing audio issues at different points. If you’re having issues, there’s three different solutions you can attempt.

The first would be if the audio cuts out during a cutscene, try to reset the game to an earlier checkpoint. Chances are, it’s a one-off bug and reloading to an earlier save point will resolve the issue. If the audio bug exists upon loading up the game, then there are two other things you can attempt.

If you’re experiencing a popping or buzzing sound, then you most likely are experiencing issues with the game’s 3D audio setting. If so, pause the game, head into the Options menu, and go to Sound. While there, you should see a tab for 3D audio. If it’s activated, turn it off and the problem should be resolved. Keep in mind that it may not be compatible with certain TVs and sound systems, so it may not even be available.

If that didn’t fix your audio, then there’s one final fix that you could attempt, which is to reset the dialogue completely. To do that, while in the pause menu, go to the Options menu again, and go to the Game section. Then, in the Language setting, switch the game’s audio to another language, then switch it back. By doing so, the audio track should reset and resolve the issue.

If you’re still experiencing issues on PC, you can try to fiddle around with your driver settings — something that will depend on your own setup and system configuration. We have no tips here, sorry.

These three fixes should be the most immediate and least complicated methods to resolve Split Fiction’s audio issues.

Split Fiction is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

