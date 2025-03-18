Launch day can be tricky for games as countless players hop on and test out all of the different features. Bugs are bound to surface, and there’s one currently plaguing MLB The Show 25. Here’s how to fix the “Base hit to right field” bug in MLB The Show 25.

What Is the ‘Base Hit to Right Field’ Bug in MLB The Show 25?

Even prior to MLB The Show 25‘s launch day, players noticed a strong occurrence when they were at the plate and toeing the rubber. No matter where the ball ended up, the game’s commentator Boog Sciambi would say, “Swing and a ground ball. Base hit to right field.” It’s pretty confusing, especially when a ball ends up in left field or sometimes even out of the park.

It’s obviously not what San Diego Studio intends, as the commentary should sync up with the action on the field. However, this bug isn’t one that’s easy to ignore because when a player thinks a ball is going to sneak through, they may send a runner home without realizing the defender is ready to make a play. Fortunately, there are some ways to take care of the problem.

How To Fix the ‘Base Hit to Right Field’ Bug in MLB The Show 25

The easiest way to fix the bug is to turn off the commentators by turning the “Commentary Volume” slider down in the game’s settings. That way, there’s no way that Boog Sciambi can mess up the call. Of course, there are also downsides to this, as the crack of the bat in certain instances and other noises help players get a feel for the situation. Hopefully, the bug won’t be here to stay and players can turn the commentary back on soon rather than later.

San Diego Studio has yet to address the “Base hit to right field” bug, so there’s no way to know whether a permanent fix is on the way. Since it’s MLB The Show 25‘s launch week, though, the developer deserves a little leeway as it works to get its new baseball title firing on all cylinders.

And that's how to fix the "Base hit to right field" bug in MLB The Show 25.

MLB The Show 25 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

