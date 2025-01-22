There are very games people that bring people together like Marvel Rivals. Gamers sprint to their systems every day to get the chance to play, which is why errors are becoming all the more frustrating. Here’s how to fix the Igniting the Timestream error in Marvel Rivals.

What Is the Igniting the Timestream Error in Marvel Rivals?

Unlike some other errors, which stop you from opening the game at all, the Igniting the Timestream one appears during the matchmaking process. You will click the button to start a match, only for a pop-up screen to appear and tell you the game is “Igniting the Timestream.” It can leave you stuck for several minutes, but thankfully, there are a few things to try to get rid of it.

How To Fix the Igniting the Timestream Error in Marvel Rivals

Check Server Status Marvel Rivals already has a great social media presence. The game’s official X account drops information on a consistent basis, and if there’s a problem with the servers, players are going to know. However, if social media is a ghost town, Downdetector knows whether games are experiencing issues.

Restart the Game If you’re trying to play Marvel Rivals and keep running into the Igniting Timestream error, closing and reopening the game may do the trick. It’s not a guaranteed fix, but giving matchmaking another shot might allow you to get around the pop-up screen and join your squad.



Check Internet Connection Marvel Rivals is a game that needs a solid internet connection, as it doesn’t have a way to play offline. So, if the game isn’t able to find a match, it may be worth a trip to the modem to check whether it’s in need of a reboot. It’s going to take a few minutes, but it beats sitting in front of the screen, just hoping the problem fixes itself.

Take a Break It’s a sad reality, but sometimes, trying to play a game dealing with errors is a losing battle. So, taking a step back as the experts get to work is a solid option, especially if you have other games in your backlog that you want to play. You can check back in now and again and just wait for a permanent solution to arrive.



And that’s how to fix the Igniting the Timestream error in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

