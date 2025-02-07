How To Get a Free Flying-Tera Type Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet (Pokemon Day 2025 Promo)

To celebrate Pokemon Day 2025, The Pokemon Company is doing a special giveaway for a fan-favorite Pokemon. However, it’s going to take more work than just loading up a Nintendo Switch or mobile device. Here’s how to get a free Flying-Tera type Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet.

How To Get a Code for a Free Flying-Tera Type Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet

Before Pokemon started giving away special codes in-game, it did giveaways at major retailers. People could walk into stores and ask for a code to receive a special Pokemon in one of the franchise’s titles. The practice isn’t as common anymore, but Pokemon Day 2025 is turning back the clock by offering a code for a Flying-Tera type Eevee. Here are the major retailers participating in the event and in which countries:

Retailer Country Best Buy US GameStop US and Canada Toys “R” Us Canada EB Games Australia and New Zealand

So, between February 7 and February 27, Pokemon fans can head to one of these retailers and grab a code while supplies last. It’s also a good excuse to look at other Pokemon products they have for sale, including the highly sought-after Prismatic Evolutions TCG set.

How To Claim the Free Flying-Tera Type Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Once a player has their hands on a code, it’s time to return home and claim the Eevee. Here are the steps to follow to redeem the Pokemon Day 2025 code:

Open Pokemon Scarlet or Violet

Open the menu and select Poke Portal

Select Mystery Gift and then click on Get with Code/Password

Enter the code and wait for the Pokemon to arrive in the game

On top of having the special Flying Tera type, which is sure to make the Eevee formidable in different raids, its Original Trailer will be listed as POKEMONDAY25, serving as a reminder of the event and how the code was acquired. Now it’s time to level Eevee up and send it up against the best the Paldea region has to offer.

And that’s how to get a free Flying-Tera type Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet (Pokemon Day 2025 promo). If you’re looking for more, here are all of the mainline Pokemon games, ranked from worst to best.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

