How to Get a Horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Feb 4, 2025 11:05 am

As soon as the game starts proper, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can feel very overwhelming. The open-world is huge, and running around everywhere just seems so inefficient. Here’s how to get a horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Table of contents

Getting Your Horse Back in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Before anything else, I should state right off the bat that it is possible to get your original horse back in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. You can head straight to Semine in the south, and speak with the horse trader NPC to get Pebbles back.

However, the horse trader won’t give her up so easily. You’ll either need to pay up with Groschen, or try to persuade or intimidate him into giving up Pebbles. In my playthrough, I arrived at Semine by following the main questline and choosing to work with Radovan the blacksmith. I was able to get some new clothes for Henry to make him look more like nobility, which allowed me to convince the horse trader to give up Pebbles for free, though I did take a small hit to my reputation in Semine.

If persuasion fails, you’ll need to fork over the Groschen if you want Pebbles back.

How to Steal a Horse

Alternatively, you could just take a horse yourself. It’s unlikely that you’ll just find horses wandering in the wild in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, though. You’re more likely to find them on farms or in stables, and you’ll need to steal them and risk getting caught by the owners.

I recommend heading out to Vidlak Pond in the west, where you’ll find a farmhouse owned by the fishermen out in the wilderness. They have two horses here, and you can simply mount one of them and ride off.

After that, head to the Nomads’ Camp just east of there, and speak with the horse trainer NPC to learn how to saddle and tame the horse you’ve just stolen. Do note that you’ll need to pay the NPC for his efforts.

You could also just ignore the NPC and just ride the horse around as you please.

And that’s how to get a horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
