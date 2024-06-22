How to Get a Larval Tear in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

A whole new set of weapons in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC means you will likely need another Larval Tear in Elden Ring. To help you reset your build, this guide will cover how you can get a tear within the Land of Shadow.

Where to Find a Larval Tear in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Screenshot by The Escapist.

You can find a Larval Tear when you go to the Greatbridge, North Site of Grace in the Gravesite Plains at night. As soon as you spawn at the Greatbridge, North Site of Grace, head directly east to the graveyard near the cliff. At night, the graveyard will be glowing with a blue light and you can see a purple item on the ground. Pick it up and you will have another Larval Tear for your collection that you can bring back to Rennala in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Compared to the base game, finding Larval Tears in Shadow of the Erdtree is incredibly hard. The Land of Shadow is lacking in terms of respec materials. In my own experience, I wasn’t able to find a single tear until I had already gone through the entire DLC — and when I finally did, it was out of sheer chance. Based on how I found the first one, it seems like players may have a better chance of discovering additional tears when they explore the map after dark.

Once you have a Larval Tear ready to go, you need to head back to the base game map within the Raya Lucaria Academy. I recommend starting with a Light Greatsword to try out some of the new weapon classes, but there are plenty of other new items to try out. However, there are a limited number of tears in the game, so you will need to choose wisely or start a New Game Plus run.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

