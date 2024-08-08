How To Get a Miner’s Pickaxe in Fields of Mistria

Towards the start of Fields of Mistria, you’ll likely get a request from Olric to find a Miner’s Pickaxe, so here’s where to get one, as it can be quite confusing to do.

Where To Find the Miner’s Pickaxe in Fields of Mistria

The Miner’s Pickaxe is actually an Artifact, which can cause some confusion, as it has nothing to do with the tool of the same name. You’ll be able to find the Miner’s Pickaxe by digging in the first section of the Mines (Levels 1 – 20).

As a note, the Miner’s Pickaxe is also part of the Museum’s Upper Mines Artifact Set. That means you’re actually going to need two. It doesn’t really matter whether you give the first one you find to the Museum or to Olric. I’d actually give preference to the Museum, since Olric’s request doesn’t seem to expire.

Why Olric Wants a Miner’s Pickaxe

As to just why Olric wants a Miner’s Pickaxe, that’s actually part of the quest description. That reveals, “When the earthquake hit, we lost a lot of our gear in the mines. I found my pickaxe, but Errol never found his. I’d love to return it to him!”

That’s right: Fields of Mistria‘s ultimate himbo just wants to help his friend out.

What You Get For Giving Olric the Miner’s Pickaxe

Olric will reward you with 250t for giving him the Miner’s Pickaxe in Fields of Mistria. Since the item only sells for 40t, that’s a really good deal.

And that’s how to get the Miner’s Pickaxe in Fields of Mistria.

NOTE: The above game is currently in Early Access. The above information is accurate as of version 0.11.3 and will be updated if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is on sale now. You can read our review here.

