How To Get a Mount in Fields of Mistria

Mounts are now available in Fields of Mistria following the Early Access title’s first major update v0.12.0 on November 18, 2024. Let’s take a look at how to get your first mount, which animals you can ride, and skill tree perks to unlock with the new feature.

How to Unlock Mounts in Fields of Mistria

With the November 2024 update, you can now get your first mount once you complete the “Repair Hayden’s Barn” questline, which begins immediately following “Restocking Mistria’s Food Reserves Part 2.” This remains one of the lengthier quests in the game, but it’s well worth it to finish it up. Per Adeline’s instruction, you’ll need to gather the following materials to make the repairs to the barn:

x400 Wood

x500 Stone

x8 Iron Ingots

x4,000 Tesserae

Upon completion, you’ll wake up to a windstorm and a visit from Hayden in the morning. He’ll ask you to find his missing weathervane, which seems to have blown in the direction of the Narrows on your map. You can find it by swimming across the river just before you reach the first bridge, as pictured below.

Right next to the missing item, you’ll also stumble upon a brand-new horse statue. Interact with it and spend x100 Essence to unlock Mistmare, your very first mount. You can customize its appearance and name from the Animals menu.

How to Change Mount Appearance

While most farm sims limit mount options to horses, Fields of Mistria does it a bit differently. You start off with sole access to Mistmare, but you can change its appearance from the Animal menu to ride any type of large farm animal housed inside your barn. This includes:

Cows

Sheep

Horses

Alpacas

To do this, however, you’ll first need to purchase the Nice Ride skill from the Horse statue for 205 Essence, which allows you to ride animals with five or more hearts. More mount appearances may be accessible with progression, as developer NPC Studio has teased clips of what appears to be, well, a giant chicken mount. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

Mount Skills

Similar to your own skill tree, your mount has also been given special Skill Perks for you to unlock with Essence. You can do this by visiting the Horse statue in the Narrows.

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.12.0 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Early Access.

