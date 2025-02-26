How To Get All 4 Types of Adra in Avowed

Across the Living Lands in Avowed, you’ll find all sorts of resources needed to get weapon and armor upgrades. That being said, none are as rare or as valuable as the four types of Adra. Here’s how to get all four types of Adra in Avowed.

Recommended Videos

How Adra Spawns and Scales in Avowed

In Avowed, there are four different types of Adra. These are the base Adra, Awakened Adra, Corrupted Adra, and Adra Bán. The different types of Adra have different rarities and values, and the higher tier Quality you’re trying to upgrade unique weapons or armor, the rarer type of Adra you will need. For example, upgrading a weapon to Legendary Quality can only be done with Adra Bán.

The more valuable types of Adra are found in more difficult sections of the game. As you progress through more challenging areas later in the game, enemy stats will increase, and you’ll need to make sure the Quality of your gear rises to meet it. This will require higher rarity forms of Adra, which are typically specific to these higher zones. However, lower-tier Adra can be crafted into higher-tier forms at a Party Camp. That being said, this is much less efficient than just finding the higher forms of Adra in those higher zones. Here’s where every form of Adra starts to spawn across the regions of the Living Lands:

Base Adra will spawn starting in Dawnshore

Awakened Adra will spawn starting in the Emerald Stair Region

Corrupted Adra will spawn starting in the Shatterscarp Region

Adra Bán can spawn in Galawain’s Tusks and the final unnamed section of the game.

Related: Should You Stop or Support Darle in Avowed ‘Fires in the Mine’ Quest?

Every Way to Get Adra in Avowed

As we’ve stated before, which type of Adra you find scales with which of the game’s four main regions you’re currently in. Adra is often awarded in major story sections, such as for completing a boss fight. For example, defeating Ygwulf in the early sections of Dawnshore will award Adra. Eliminating mini-bosses in the final section of Avowed will drop Adra Bán.

Even outside of these major, difficult story sections, there are still some general ways you can acquire the four types of Adra throughout the Living Lands. The most straightforward is by simply buying them from Merchants. Many of the Merchants across the Living Lands who deal in weapons, armor, and magic will also have limited amounts of Adra for sale. Merchants selling Adra in Avowed will most commonly be found within major settlements, like Dawnshore’s Paradis or Shatterscarp’s Thirdborn.

The four types of Adra can often be found as loot. These are most commonly attached to slaying named enemies like bosses or mini-bosses in main or side quests. These can also be found in lock boxes, so be sure to carry plenty of Lockpicks and search for hidden areas off the main path throughout the Living Lands.

The various types of Adra can also be crafted. Breaking down Unique weapons and armor will often award forms of Adra, scaling with the items’ Quality. As stated before, lower-quality forms of Adra can also be upgraded to higher ones at a Party Camp.

Last but certainly not least, the various forms of Adra can be gained from Strangled Adra. Strangled Adra is a main collectible across the Living Lands. These large pillars of Adra will spawn few and far between in the various regions within Avowed. Most will have puzzles associated with them, which must be completed to free the Adra for your taking.

And that’s how to get all four types of Adra in Avowed.

Avowed is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy