Amorphous Material Patterns The First Descendant
How to Get All Amorphous Material Patterns in The First Descendant

Every single Amorphous Material in the game, listed and collated
Joey Carr
Published: Jul 8, 2024

Amorphous Material is essential for research. Here’s how to get all Amorphous Material patterns in The First Descendant.

All Amorphous Materials Locations in The First Descendant

Image of the post-battle Colossus menu in The First Descendant with the player selecting which Amorphous Material they want to use
By our accounting, there are a total of 53 Amorphous Material Patterns in The First Descendant. Obviously, more could arrive later down the line, as we’re only a week into the game’s life cycle. In principle, the higher the number attached to an Amorphous Material Pattern, the more advanced it is in terms of its location. So, for example, Amorphous Material Pattern 51 is located in a higher-level area of the map than Amorphous Material Pattern 003. Predictably, Ultimate Descendants will need the highest tier of Amorphous Material. Ultimate Bunny uses Amorphous Material 052.

With that out of the way, you can look at the table below to see every current Amorphous Material Pattern and where it can be found in The First Descendant.

Amorphous Material Pattern Location/Difficulty/Mission
Amorphous Material Pattern 001Kingston(Normal), Fallen Theatre: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 002Kingston(Normal): Magister Lab
Amorphous Material Pattern 003Kingston(Normal): Slumber Valley
Amorphous Material Pattern 004Kingston: Defend Albion Resource
Amorphous Material Pattern 005Kingston: Defend Albion Resource
Amorphous Material Pattern 006Sterile Land(Normal), Rockfall: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 007Sterile Land(Normal), The Repository: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 008Sterile Land(Normal), Classified Area: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 009Sterile Land(Normal): The Forgottenese
Amorphous Material Pattern 010Sterile Land(Normal): Unknown Laboratory
Amorphous Material Pattern 011Sterile Land: Block Kuiper Mining
Amorphous Material Pattern 012Sterile Land: Block Kuiper Mining
Amorphous Material Pattern 013Vespers(Normal), Lumber Yard: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 014Vespers(Normal), Lost Supply Depot: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 015Vespers(Normal), Moonlight Lake: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 016Vespers(Normal): Sepulcher
Amorphous Material Pattern 017Vespers(Normal): The Shelter
Amorphous Material Pattern 018Vespers: Neutralize Void Experiment
Amorphous Material Pattern 019Vespers: Neutralize Void Experiment
Amorphous Material Pattern 020Echo Swamp(Normal), Muskeg Swamp: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 021Echo Swamp(Normal), Derelict Covert: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 022Echo Swamp(Normal): Seed Vault
Amorphous Material Pattern 023Echo Swamp(Normal): The Chapel
Amorphous Material Pattern 024Echo Swamp: Defend Albion resource
Amorphous Material Pattern 025Echo Swamp: Defend Albion resource
Amorphous Material Pattern 026Agna Desert(Normal), Vermillion Waste: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 027Agna Desert(Normal), Storage: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 028Agna Desert(Normal), Miragestone: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 029Agna Desert(Normal): The Asylum
Amorphous Material Pattern 030Agna Desert(Normal): Caligo Ossuary
Amorphous Material Pattern 031Agna Desert: Neutralize Void Experiment
Amorphous Material Pattern 032Agna Desert: Neutralize Void Experiment
Amorphous Material Pattern 033White-night Gulch(Normal), The Mountaintops: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 034White-night Gulch(Normal), Shipment Base: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 035White-night Gulch(Normal), Hatchery: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 036White-night Gulch(Normal): Mystery’s End
Amorphous Material Pattern 037White-night Gulch(Normal): Bio-Lab
Amorphous Material Pattern 038White-night Gulch: Block Kuiper Mining
Amorphous Material Pattern 039White-night Gulch: Block Kuiper Mining
Amorphous Material Pattern 040Hagios(Normal), Dune Base: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 041Hagios(Normal), The Corrupted Zone: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 042Hagios(Normal), Forward Base: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 043Hagios(Normal): The Haven
Amorphous Material Pattern 044Hagios(Normal): Old Mystery
Amorphous Material Pattern 045Hagios: Neutralize Void Experiment
Amorphous Material Pattern 046Hagios: Neutralize Void Experiment
Amorphous Material Pattern 047Fortress(Normal), Frozen Valley: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 048Fortress(Normal), Converter Facility: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 049Fortress(Normal), Defense Line: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Amorphous Material Pattern 050Fortress(Normal): Quarantine Zone
Amorphous Material Pattern 051Fortress(Normal): Heart of the Fortress
Amorphous Material Pattern 052Fortress: Defend Albion resources
Amorphous Material Pattern 053Fortress: Defend Albion resources

As you can see, you’ll continue to earn Amorphous Material Patterns up until the final zone, which is Fortress. Right now, we don’t know what additional Amorphous Material Patterns can be earned after you complete Fortress and move up to the (Hard) difficulty in The First Descendant. However, when that information becomes available, I’ll update this guide with the new Amorphous Material Pattern numbers and locations.

The First Descendant is available now.

