Amorphous Material is essential for research. Here’s how to get all Amorphous Material patterns in The First Descendant.
All Amorphous Materials Locations in The First Descendant
By our accounting, there are a total of 53 Amorphous Material Patterns in The First Descendant. Obviously, more could arrive later down the line, as we’re only a week into the game’s life cycle. In principle, the higher the number attached to an Amorphous Material Pattern, the more advanced it is in terms of its location. So, for example, Amorphous Material Pattern 51 is located in a higher-level area of the map than Amorphous Material Pattern 003. Predictably, Ultimate Descendants will need the highest tier of Amorphous Material. Ultimate Bunny uses Amorphous Material 052.
With that out of the way, you can look at the table below to see every current Amorphous Material Pattern and where it can be found in The First Descendant.
|Amorphous Material Pattern
|Location/Difficulty/Mission
|Amorphous Material Pattern 001
|Kingston(Normal), Fallen Theatre: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 002
|Kingston(Normal): Magister Lab
|Amorphous Material Pattern 003
|Kingston(Normal): Slumber Valley
|Amorphous Material Pattern 004
|Kingston: Defend Albion Resource
|Amorphous Material Pattern 005
|Kingston: Defend Albion Resource
|Amorphous Material Pattern 006
|Sterile Land(Normal), Rockfall: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 007
|Sterile Land(Normal), The Repository: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 008
|Sterile Land(Normal), Classified Area: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 009
|Sterile Land(Normal): The Forgottenese
|Amorphous Material Pattern 010
|Sterile Land(Normal): Unknown Laboratory
|
|Amorphous Material Pattern 011
|Sterile Land: Block Kuiper Mining
|Amorphous Material Pattern 012
|Sterile Land: Block Kuiper Mining
|Amorphous Material Pattern 013
|Vespers(Normal), Lumber Yard: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 014
|Vespers(Normal), Lost Supply Depot: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 015
|Vespers(Normal), Moonlight Lake: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 016
|Vespers(Normal): Sepulcher
|Amorphous Material Pattern 017
|Vespers(Normal): The Shelter
|Amorphous Material Pattern 018
|Vespers: Neutralize Void Experiment
|Amorphous Material Pattern 019
|Vespers: Neutralize Void Experiment
|Amorphous Material Pattern 020
|Echo Swamp(Normal), Muskeg Swamp: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|
|Amorphous Material Pattern 021
|Echo Swamp(Normal), Derelict Covert: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 022
|Echo Swamp(Normal): Seed Vault
|Amorphous Material Pattern 023
|Echo Swamp(Normal): The Chapel
|Amorphous Material Pattern 024
|Echo Swamp: Defend Albion resource
|Amorphous Material Pattern 025
|Echo Swamp: Defend Albion resource
|Amorphous Material Pattern 026
|Agna Desert(Normal), Vermillion Waste: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 027
|Agna Desert(Normal), Storage: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 028
|Agna Desert(Normal), Miragestone: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 029
|Agna Desert(Normal): The Asylum
|Amorphous Material Pattern 030
|Agna Desert(Normal): Caligo Ossuary
|
|Amorphous Material Pattern 031
|Agna Desert: Neutralize Void Experiment
|Amorphous Material Pattern 032
|Agna Desert: Neutralize Void Experiment
|Amorphous Material Pattern 033
|White-night Gulch(Normal), The Mountaintops: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 034
|White-night Gulch(Normal), Shipment Base: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 035
|White-night Gulch(Normal), Hatchery: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 036
|White-night Gulch(Normal): Mystery’s End
|Amorphous Material Pattern 037
|White-night Gulch(Normal): Bio-Lab
|Amorphous Material Pattern 038
|White-night Gulch: Block Kuiper Mining
|Amorphous Material Pattern 039
|White-night Gulch: Block Kuiper Mining
|Amorphous Material Pattern 040
|Hagios(Normal), Dune Base: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|
|Amorphous Material Pattern 041
|Hagios(Normal), The Corrupted Zone: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 042
|Hagios(Normal), Forward Base: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 043
|Hagios(Normal): The Haven
|Amorphous Material Pattern 044
|Hagios(Normal): Old Mystery
|Amorphous Material Pattern 045
|Hagios: Neutralize Void Experiment
|Amorphous Material Pattern 046
|Hagios: Neutralize Void Experiment
|Amorphous Material Pattern 047
|Fortress(Normal), Frozen Valley: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 048
|Fortress(Normal), Converter Facility: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 049
|Fortress(Normal), Defense Line: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
|Amorphous Material Pattern 050
|Fortress(Normal): Quarantine Zone
|Amorphous Material Pattern 051
|Fortress(Normal): Heart of the Fortress
|Amorphous Material Pattern 052
|Fortress: Defend Albion resources
|Amorphous Material Pattern 053
|Fortress: Defend Albion resources
As you can see, you’ll continue to earn Amorphous Material Patterns up until the final zone, which is Fortress. Right now, we don’t know what additional Amorphous Material Patterns can be earned after you complete Fortress and move up to the (Hard) difficulty in The First Descendant. However, when that information becomes available, I’ll update this guide with the new Amorphous Material Pattern numbers and locations.
The First Descendant is available now.