How to get all Bunny’s Speedy Awakened One Skin Variants in The First Descendant

Bunny has a very interesting skin for sale in The First Descendant, but how it works is actually a little bit confusing. In the name of science, I shelled out some Caliber to see what the deal was.

How to all Bunny’s Speed Awakened One Skin Variants

So, it was not immediately obvious to me how this skin worked, but I really liked the skeletal version and wanted to buy in. It turns out that this skin comes in three evolutionary stages, and you unlock the further stages by hitting two very important target numbers.

First, you need to kill enemies with Bunny’s abilities. This means her shock attack she can do after landing from a jump, her Thrill Bomb, Lightning Emission, Maximum Power, or her Electric Condense if you are lucky enough to get the module. You also need to inflict Electrocution on her enemies. This happens when you hit an enemy with her ability, but it does not kill it instantly, instead proccing the Electrocution status. This can only happen if the target survives the initial damage, and enemies that are killed outright will not count toward this target.

When you first get the skin, you start at Evolution Stage 1. This is the standard skin, no helmet, but it has a visor and black paneling on the suit. The breakpoints for the other Evolutions are as follows:

Evolution Stage 2 Use Bunny’s skills to inflict Electrocution on enemies – 125,000 Defeat enemies using Bunny’s skills – 50,000

Evolution Stage 3 – unknown at this point Use Bunny’s skills to inflict Electrocution on enemies – ???? Defeat enemies using Bunny’s skills – ???



So, this is likely going to take quite a while. The good news is that Bunny is such a strong farming Descendant that she is my number-one pick for much of the game’s content right now. I bring her into every wave-based mode, so I expect to cut through this challenge reasonably quickly as I grind my way to the top. I don’t know at this point if you can change the color of the skin elements, I am really just aiming for that third variant with the exposed bone, which I think looks excellent.

To check how far you have progressed on these challenges, you can go into Cosmetics, Descendant Skins, then Body Skin and equip the Speedy Awakened One skin. When you do, you will see three boxes at the bottom that show you the challenge information and will allow you to pick which variant to wear when they are all unlocked.

Now that you know how the Speedy Awakened One skin works in The First Descendant, it’s time to decide if you want to invest in some Caliber or not.

The First Descendant is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 & PC.

