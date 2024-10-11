How to Get All Endings in Metaphor ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a massive JRPG with a lot of twists and turns in the story. And yes, there are plenty of opportunities to stray off the true path and get a bad ending as well. Here’s how to get every ending in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Recommended Videos

Metaphor: ReFantazio Endings Guide

There are a total of four endings in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Three of them are bad and actually just take you to the Fantasy Is Dead screen, and only one true ending. It’s worth noting that the bad endings will not grant you access to new game plus, so you do need to get the true ending in order to carry over your progress.

Without further ado, here’s how to get each ending.

Bad Ending 1

The first bad ending comes during the Ancient Eldan Sanctum section of the game. When you first find the Prince’s body, you’ll need to choose the following options to get the bad ending:

It came to nothing.

It was all a mistake.

… Lies dead before me.

This will cause the game to end at the Ancient Eldan Sanctum. The entire party falls into despair over the Prince’s death and are unable to bring themselves to face Louis, who eventually gets crowned as King.

Bad Ending 2

The second bad ending can be accessed in the Throne Room in the Skybound Avatar dungeon. When speaking with Louis, choose the following options:

…

You’re absolutely right.

In doing so, the Captain will concede to Louis and the rest of the party will follow suit. Louis becomes King, and he’s granted his wish of turning the world into a land of humans running afoul.

Bad Ending 3

The third bad ending can be accessed right before the final battle with Louis on Tyrant’s Star. When speaking with More, accept his offer to abandon your world and live in his utopia.

This will result in your journey coming to a premature end, as the Captain realizes that even with the power of the Archetypes, he was unable to beat Louis.

True Ending

Getting the true ending in Metaphor: ReFantazio requires you to have answered all the prompts correctly, as listed below.

While at the Ancient Eldan Sanctum, choose the following:

In the prince’s name.

It was all for victory.

… Is no longer with us.

That’s not true.

His will lives on.

I am no one.

I don’t have a past?

Do you mean?

I am the prince.

While speaking with Louis, choose the following:

“I don’t seek to destroy.”

“That’s false fairness.”

And finally, when speaking with More, choose the following:

What about my friends?

I don’t want to give up.

I have unfinished business there.

This isn’t a utopia.

This will allow you to fight More, as well as Louis’ final form, and put you on the path of the true ending. In addition to that, if you completed the Trial of the Dragon requests, you’ll also get some additional lines of dialogue where the people are impressed at how you’ve managed to kill dragons.

And that’s how to get all endings in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to check our complete walkthrough hub for more information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy