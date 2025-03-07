For all the completionists and trophy hunters out there, you’ll be glad to know that there are some fairly tricky achievements to get in Monster Hunter Wilds, but that’s where we come in. Here’s how to get all hidden achievements in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Recommended Videos

All Hidden and Secret Achievements in Monster Hunter Wilds

There are 12 secret achievements in Monster Hunter Wilds. Seven of them are tied to main story progression, and you’ll unlock them naturally as you keep playing. The other five are tied to optional objectives, as listed below:

I Caught a Shooting Star!: Caught a creature in the desert that shines like a shooting star.

Caught a creature in the desert that shines like a shooting star. A Prize Held High: Caught a creature that bears an Ancient Wyvern Coin.

Caught a creature that bears an Ancient Wyvern Coin. A Legacy Restored: Obtained an Artian Weapon of Rarity 8.

Obtained an Artian Weapon of Rarity 8. Seasoned Hunter: Hunted 50 Tempered monsters.

Hunted 50 Tempered monsters. Top of the Food Chain: Hunted 50 Apex Predators.

Some of these are pretty self-explanatory, but others can be a bit tricky. I’ll go over how to unlock each one in more detail below.

I Caught a Shooting Star!

Head to Zone 11 of the Windward Plains at night, and get some screamer pods ready. Look for a Baunos flying near the gathering spots in this area, shoot the screamer pods at it, then catch it with the Capture Net.

A Prize Held High

This can be knocked out in basically any map, you just need to look for tight corners and dead ends. Specifically, head to Zone 6 of the Scarlet Forest, and head to the small puddle of water. Use the Capture Net to catch the small golden crab.

When you’re near a creature with the Ancient Wyvern Coin, Alma will often remark and ask if that creature is holding something.

A Legacy Restored

Once you get into the High Rank missions, you can start working on crafting Artian gear. For Rarity 8 weapons and materials, however, you’ll need to hunt Tempered monsters with Rarity 7 gear.

Seasoned Hunter

First off, do not confuse Tempered monsters with Frenzied monsters, with the latter often being outlined in red. Tempered monsters will be outlined in purple on the minimap. Slaying or capturing them will count towards the achievement.

Tempered monsters will start appearing from chapter 4 onwards, once you get into High Rank content.

Top of the Food Chain

This is pretty self-explanatory as well, though it’s worth noting that only the following monsters are counted as Apex Predators:

Rey Dau

Uth Duna

Nu Udra

Jin Dahaad

And that’s how to unlock all hidden achievements in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the best gathering set to use.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy