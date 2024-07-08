Yujin in The First Descendant, in an article showcasing which Descendant to unlock first.
How to Get All Materials to Unlock Yujin in The First Descendant

Yujin is an exciting option in The First Descendant for people who like to play a more supportive role. Here’s how to unlock Yujin in The First Descendant.

How to Get Yujin in The First Descendant

Yujin is yet another Descendant that has something of a two-tiered farming requirement. You first need to farm the Blueprints and Code to be able to research them with Anais in Albion. Each of these parts requires a bunch of different resources to build, except the Valby Code, which drops from an Amorphous Material without the need for any further work. So the process is to farm the blueprints and then the required resources to make all the parts through research, and only then can we actually make Yujin.

Up first, our Blueprint and Code sources. Amorphous Materials are obtained from their source mission and then opened via a Reconstructed Device that can be found after their linked boss fights or Void Fusion Reactors. You can find the materials you need, the material source, and the linked boss fight all listed below.

BlueprintSource and Linked Void Intercept
Yujin Enhanced Cells BlueprintAmorphous Material Pattern: 045
Amorphous Material Pattern: 085
Amorphous Material Pattern: 114
Yujin Stabilizer BlueprintAmorphous Material Pattern: 079
Amorphous Material Pattern: 095
Yujin Spiral Catalyst BlueprintAmorphous Material Pattern: 057
Amorphous Material Pattern: 125
Yujin CodeEcho Swamp – Hard – Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – Echo Swamp Muskey Swamp
Fortress – Hard – Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – Fortress Fallen Ark

Once you have all the blueprints, you need to make the parts using the following resources:

Valby PartResourcs Required for Research
Yujin Enhanced Cells292 Flectorite
455 Reverse Charging Coil
22 Divide Plasma Battery
Yujin Enhanced Cells Blueprint
Yujin Stabilizer239 Compound Coating Material
554 Carbon Crystal
40 Pure Energy Residue
Yujin Stabilizer Blueprint
Yujin Spiral Catalyst386 Hardener
408 Ceramic Composite
27 Anode Ion Particle
Yujin Spiral Catalyst Blueprint
Yujin CodeNo construction required.

For farming all the above resources, you can find some details on where to go below.

ResourceBest Farming Source
FlectoriteDrops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in White-night Gulch. Use your scanner to find them; they will be marked as white-diamonds on the display.
Reverse Charging CoilResources boxes or Munitions boxes in Sterile Land can drop these.
Divide Plasma BatteryDrops from the bosses during missions. Run the Frontline Base mission in The Lumberyard in Vespers.
Compound Coating MaterialResource boxes or Munitions boxes in Echo Swamp.
Carbon CrystalCan be gotten from Resource and Munition boxes on Hagios.
Pure Energy ResidueOpening Encrypted Vaults and Storage Boxes.
HardenerDrops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in Vespers.
Ceramic CompositeDrops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in White-night Gulch.
Anode Ion ParticleDefeating mission bosses during Vulgus Blockade, Deep Digger, Large Supply Transport Point, or Ruins Gaurd Facility on Hagios.

Once you have all the resources, return to Anais in Albion, where you can research all the individual components. Each one will take eight hours to complete, but you can have them all building at the same time. The research for each part will also cost 200,000 Gold each, but Gold is easily farmed from missions, selling items you don’t want, and picking up drops from dead enemies.

Return to Anais after eight hours, collect all the parts, and then load up the research request for Yujin for a cost of 400,000 Gold. This will take another sixteen hours to complete, and when it is over, you can head back and collect here and start leveling her up.

The First Descendant is available to play now.


