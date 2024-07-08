How to Get All Materials to Unlock Yujin in The First Descendant

Yujin is an exciting option in The First Descendant for people who like to play a more supportive role. Here’s how to unlock Yujin in The First Descendant.

How to Get Yujin in The First Descendant

Yujin is yet another Descendant that has something of a two-tiered farming requirement. You first need to farm the Blueprints and Code to be able to research them with Anais in Albion. Each of these parts requires a bunch of different resources to build, except the Valby Code, which drops from an Amorphous Material without the need for any further work. So the process is to farm the blueprints and then the required resources to make all the parts through research, and only then can we actually make Yujin.

Up first, our Blueprint and Code sources. Amorphous Materials are obtained from their source mission and then opened via a Reconstructed Device that can be found after their linked boss fights or Void Fusion Reactors. You can find the materials you need, the material source, and the linked boss fight all listed below.

Blueprint Source and Linked Void Intercept Yujin Enhanced Cells Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 045

Amorphous Material Pattern: 085

Amorphous Material Pattern: 114 Yujin Stabilizer Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 079

Amorphous Material Pattern: 095 Yujin Spiral Catalyst Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 057

Amorphous Material Pattern: 125 Yujin Code Echo Swamp – Hard – Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – Echo Swamp Muskey Swamp

Fortress – Hard – Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – Fortress Fallen Ark

Once you have all the blueprints, you need to make the parts using the following resources:

Valby Part Resourcs Required for Research Yujin Enhanced Cells 292 Flectorite

455 Reverse Charging Coil

22 Divide Plasma Battery

Yujin Enhanced Cells Blueprint Yujin Stabilizer 239 Compound Coating Material

554 Carbon Crystal

40 Pure Energy Residue

Yujin Stabilizer Blueprint Yujin Spiral Catalyst 386 Hardener

408 Ceramic Composite

27 Anode Ion Particle

Yujin Spiral Catalyst Blueprint Yujin Code No construction required.

For farming all the above resources, you can find some details on where to go below.

Resource Best Farming Source Flectorite Drops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in White-night Gulch. Use your scanner to find them; they will be marked as white-diamonds on the display. Reverse Charging Coil Resources boxes or Munitions boxes in Sterile Land can drop these. Divide Plasma Battery Drops from the bosses during missions. Run the Frontline Base mission in The Lumberyard in Vespers. Compound Coating Material Resource boxes or Munitions boxes in Echo Swamp. Carbon Crystal Can be gotten from Resource and Munition boxes on Hagios. Pure Energy Residue Opening Encrypted Vaults and Storage Boxes. Hardener Drops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in Vespers. Ceramic Composite Drops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in White-night Gulch. Anode Ion Particle Defeating mission bosses during Vulgus Blockade, Deep Digger, Large Supply Transport Point, or Ruins Gaurd Facility on Hagios.

Once you have all the resources, return to Anais in Albion, where you can research all the individual components. Each one will take eight hours to complete, but you can have them all building at the same time. The research for each part will also cost 200,000 Gold each, but Gold is easily farmed from missions, selling items you don’t want, and picking up drops from dead enemies.

Return to Anais after eight hours, collect all the parts, and then load up the research request for Yujin for a cost of 400,000 Gold. This will take another sixteen hours to complete, and when it is over, you can head back and collect here and start leveling her up.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

