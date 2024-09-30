Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Fishing in the ocean during spring in Fields of Mistria
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How To Get All Spring River, Pond, & Ocean Fish Sets in Fields of Mistria

Come here fishy.
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|

Published: Sep 30, 2024 07:11 am

You have to catch various fish to complete the full Spring fish sets during the first year in Fields of Mistria. If you want to know which ones you have not caught yet, you can check out the helpful lists below.

Recommended Videos

Jump To:

How To Complete the Spring Fish Sets in Fields of Mistria

Spring fish sets in Fields of Mistria.
Screenshot by The Escapist

There are fifteen fish that you have to catch to complete the three Spring fish sets in Fields of Mistria. You can capture five each in river, pond, and ocean areas. Some of them are easy to get, but there are fish that only swim in deeper waters, and you may need to upgrade your fishing pole to copper or even iron.

Spring River Fish Set

You can find numerous rivers in the town of Mistria. Most fish can be caught any day in Spring, but you can only get Walleye on rainy days. The hardest one to catch is Paddlefish, which you may only successfully capture after upgrading your fishing pole.

FishRaritySizePrice
Blue GillCommonSmall40
CarpCommonMedium35
ChubCommonSmall45
PaddlefishRareGiant90
WalleyeCommon (Rainy Days)Large45

Related: How To Find All Winter Insects in Fields of Mistria

Spring Pond Fish Set

Most of the pond fish that you can catch in Spring is quite easy to get. There are two ponds that you can visit to catch these creatures: the pond at the west side of the town manor and the small body of water at the western corner of the Eastern Road. The rarest one to get is Goldfish, which you can sell for 120 gold.

There is also a legendary fish you can catch during this season. It’s not part of this Spring fish set, but you may still want to know. It’s called Cherry Fish, which only appears during breezy cherry blossom days. Just wait for windy weather, and you can grab this rare fish.

FishRaritySizePrice
Angel FishCommonSmall45
BarbCommonSmall40
Brown TroutCommonLarge50
Crucian CarpCommonMedium40
GoldfishRareSmall120

Spring Ocean Fish Set

To complete the last Spring fish set in Fields of Mistria, you need to get these five ocean creatures. Most of them are common fish, but you may have trouble capturing Ocean Sunfish. This giant sea creature is quite rare, and you may need to upgrade your tool to obtain it. Another tricky fish is Mackerel, which only shows up on rainy days.

FishRaritySizePrice
AnchovyCommonSmall35
LobsterCommonMedium40
Ocean SunfishRareGiant80
ShrimpCommonSmall40
MackerelCommon (Rainy Days)Small45

And that’s how to get all Spring river, pond, and ocean fish sets in Fields of Mistria.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now.

Post Tag:
Fields of Mistria
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela has been a game guide writer since 2023. She mainly covers WuWa, Genshin Impact, and HSR, but she also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.