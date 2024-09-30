How To Get All Spring River, Pond, & Ocean Fish Sets in Fields of Mistria

You have to catch various fish to complete the full Spring fish sets during the first year in Fields of Mistria. If you want to know which ones you have not caught yet, you can check out the helpful lists below.

Recommended Videos

How To Complete the Spring Fish Sets in Fields of Mistria

Screenshot by The Escapist

There are fifteen fish that you have to catch to complete the three Spring fish sets in Fields of Mistria. You can capture five each in river, pond, and ocean areas. Some of them are easy to get, but there are fish that only swim in deeper waters, and you may need to upgrade your fishing pole to copper or even iron.

Spring River Fish Set

You can find numerous rivers in the town of Mistria. Most fish can be caught any day in Spring, but you can only get Walleye on rainy days. The hardest one to catch is Paddlefish, which you may only successfully capture after upgrading your fishing pole.

Fish Rarity Size Price Blue Gill Common Small 40 Carp Common Medium 35 Chub Common Small 45 Paddlefish Rare Giant 90 Walleye Common (Rainy Days) Large 45

Related: How To Find All Winter Insects in Fields of Mistria

Spring Pond Fish Set

Most of the pond fish that you can catch in Spring is quite easy to get. There are two ponds that you can visit to catch these creatures: the pond at the west side of the town manor and the small body of water at the western corner of the Eastern Road. The rarest one to get is Goldfish, which you can sell for 120 gold.

There is also a legendary fish you can catch during this season. It’s not part of this Spring fish set, but you may still want to know. It’s called Cherry Fish, which only appears during breezy cherry blossom days. Just wait for windy weather, and you can grab this rare fish.

Fish Rarity Size Price Angel Fish Common Small 45 Barb Common Small 40 Brown Trout Common Large 50 Crucian Carp Common Medium 40 Goldfish Rare Small 120

Spring Ocean Fish Set

To complete the last Spring fish set in Fields of Mistria, you need to get these five ocean creatures. Most of them are common fish, but you may have trouble capturing Ocean Sunfish. This giant sea creature is quite rare, and you may need to upgrade your tool to obtain it. Another tricky fish is Mackerel, which only shows up on rainy days.

Fish Rarity Size Price Anchovy Common Small 35 Lobster Common Medium 40 Ocean Sunfish Rare Giant 80 Shrimp Common Small 40 Mackerel Common (Rainy Days) Small 45

And that’s how to get all Spring river, pond, and ocean fish sets in Fields of Mistria.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy