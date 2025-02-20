How To Get All TMNT Weapons in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: Skateboard, Katanas, and More

After taking over the Battle Royale Island in Fortnite, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are heading to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone to wreak havoc. However, more than just skins are coming. Here’s how to get all the TMNT weapons in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

All TMNT Weapons in Black Ops 6 & Warzone & How To Get Them

Bo Staff

The first TMNT item that you can unlock is Donatello’s weapon of choice. The Bo Staff’s description reads, “One-hit kill. Slow attack speed. Very long range.” So, unlike some of the other TMNT weapons, you don’t have to get close to do significant damage. Here’s how to add the Bo Staff to your inventory:

Earn 250,000 XP (base version)

Purchase TMNT: Donatello Tracer Pack for 2,400 CoD Points (Donatello’s Bo Staff)

Purchase TMNT Event Pass for 1,100 CoD Points and earn XP (Splinter’s Cane)

Katanas

Leonardo’s katanas are arguably the most iconic TMNT weapon. Of course, he’s the leader of the team, so his gear choices mean that much more. The Katanas’ description in Call of Duty reads, “One-hit skill. Moderately fast attack speed. Short range.” Here’s how to get your hands on the TMNT swords in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone:

Earn 250,000 XP (base version)

Purchase TMNT: Leonardo Tracer Pack for 2,400 CoD Points (Leonardo’s Katanas)

Nunchaku

If you’re the goofball of your squad, you probably want to know how to unlock the Nunchaku, since Michelangelo, the team’s resident funny guy, makes use of them. The TMNT weapon’s description in Black Ops 6 says, “Two-hit kill. Very fast attack speed. Medium Range.” Here’s how to get the Nunchaku and ruin your enemies’ days:

Earn 250,000 XP (base version)

Purchase TMNT: Michelangelo Tracer Pack for 2,400 CoD Points (Michelangelo’s Nunchucks)

Sai

Only the toughest will be able to master the Sai in Black Ops 6. “One-hit kill. Fast attack speed. Very short range,” its description reads, meaning you will need to get very close to your enemy to do damage. If you’re up for the challenge, here’s how to unlock the Sai:

Earn 250,000 XP (base version)

Purchase TMNT: Raphael Tracer Pack for 2,400 CoD Points (Raphael’s Sai)

Skateboard

The final TMNT weapon coming to Black Ops 6 is the Skateboard, which will give you the ability to work out frustrations from your childhood adventures at the skate park. It won’t arrive until the TMNT event kicks off officially on February 27th, but the details around acquiring it are available:

Participate and earn XP in the TMNT Event (base version)

Purchase TMNT Event Pass for 1,100 CoD Points and earn XP (Sewer Surfer)

And that’s how to get all TMNT weapons in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including the Skateboard, Katanas, and more. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to unlock the Full Auto mod in the FPS game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

