Fields of Mistria screenshot of the player character standing in a patch of winter crops on sweetwater farm
Screenshot by The Escapist
Guides
Video Games

How To Get All Winter Crop, Flower, & Forage in Fields of Mistria

Seth Lowe
Seth Lowe
|

Published: Aug 25, 2024 07:45 pm

The seasons keep on changing and with it, so do the flora. Here’s how to get all crops, flowers, and forage for the Winter season in Fields of Mistria.

Recommended Videos

How To Get All Winter Flora in Fields of Mistria

Fields of Mistria screenshot of the winter flora sets in the museum, including crop, flower, and forage sets.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Like with any season, the Winter flora section in Fields of Mistria‘s museum is divided into three sets — crops, flowers, and forage — with each set comprised of five individual items. Most items can be scavenged while exploring Mistria’s map, but some you’ll need to purchase.

Note that all Winter flora items can be found and purchased at Balor’s Wagon. What Balor has in stock at any given time is random, but it’s worth checking daily to see if he’s carrying any items you still need for your museum. Balor will even sometimes stock items out of season, in case you’re missing an item or two from a previous season.

Here’s where you can find all Winter crop, flower, and forage set items in Fields of Mistria:

How To Get All Winter Crop Set Items in Fields of Mistria

Fields of Mistria screenshot of the winter crop set items in the museum
Screenshot by The Escapist

The complete Winter Crop Set includes Beet, Cauliflower, Daikon Radish, Pomegranate, and Snow Peas. Here’s how to get them all:

Winter CropWhere To Find
BeetPurchase Beet Seeds from the General Store for 25t each.
CauliflowerPurchase Cauliflower Seeds from the General Store for 40t each.
Daikon RadishPurchase Daikon Radish Seeds from the General Store for 70t each.
PomegranateOn a tree next to Errol’s cabin in the Narrows.
Can also be purchased as a Pomegranate tree sapling from the General Store for 400t each.
Snow PeasPurchase Snow Pea Seeds from the General Store for 300t each.

How To Get All Winter Flower Set Items in Fields of Mistria

Fields of Mistria screenshot of the winter flower set items in the museum
Screenshot by The Escapist

The complete Winter Flower Set includes Crocus, Frost Lily, Jasmine, Poinsettia, and Snapdragon. Here’s how to get them all:

Winter FlowerWhere To Find
CrocusOn the eastern side of Sweetwater Farm, just outside the entrance to your farm.
Can also be found on the Beach by the entrance.
Frost LilyOn the west side of the beach, beside the magic fountain across the bridge
Can also be found throughout the Narrows and Eastern Road.
Can also purchase Frost Lily Seeds from the General Store for 15t each.
JasmineSoutheast on Sweetwater Farm, down from the entrance to your farm.
Can also be found beside the chicken statue.
PoinsettiaOn the west side of the beach, beside the magic fountain across the bridge
Can also be found south in the Narrows.
Can also purchase Poinsettia seeds from the General Store for 20t each.
SnapdragonMiddle of the Western Ruins, beside the central steps.

How To Get All Winter Forage Set Items in Fields of Mistria

Fields of Mistria screenshot of the winter forage set items in the museum.
Screenshot by The Escapist

The complete Winter Forage Set includes Burdock Root, Holly, Oyster Mushroom, Pineshroom, and Rose Hip. Here’s how to get them all:

Winter ForageWhere To Find
Burdock RootIn the Narrows, just south of the museum.
HollyFar south in Mistria town, beside the river and bridge.
Can also be found throughout the Eastern Road.
Oyster MushroomNortheast on the Eastern Road, beside the stairs covered in vines.
PineshroomBeside the chicken statue on the east side of Sweetwater Farm.
Rose HipFar north in the town of Mistria, on the rose bushes to the right of the manor.

Additional Winter Flora

Outside of the museum set items, there are more forage and crop flora you can obtain that are exclusive to the Winter season in Fields of Mistria. You don’t need to donate these extra items to the museum, and they can instead be grown or gathered to be sold for profit, used in recipes, or given as gifts. Additional Winter flora include the following:

  • Glowberry
  • Wintergreen Berry
  • Ice Block*

*Not technically a flora in the strictest sense of the word, but a forage nonetheless.

And that’s how to find all Winter crops, flowers, and forage in Fields of Mistria. Missing something from a previous season? Be sure to check out our guides to Spring and Fall’s crops, flowers, and forage as well!

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.11.5 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Early Access.

Fields of Mistria
Seth Lowe
Seth is the weekend editor at the Escapist and joined the site in February 2024. An avid Nintendo lover and a true Pokemon master, surely you'll find him glued to a Game Boy no matter where he is. You can also find contributions of his on other gaming sites, such as Prima Games, Gamepur, and TheGamer. He covers Pokemon, Final Fantasy, and more for The Escapist.
