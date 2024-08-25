How To Get All Winter Crop, Flower, & Forage in Fields of Mistria

The seasons keep on changing and with it, so do the flora. Here’s how to get all crops, flowers, and forage for the Winter season in Fields of Mistria.

How To Get All Winter Flora in Fields of Mistria

Like with any season, the Winter flora section in Fields of Mistria‘s museum is divided into three sets — crops, flowers, and forage — with each set comprised of five individual items. Most items can be scavenged while exploring Mistria’s map, but some you’ll need to purchase.

Note that all Winter flora items can be found and purchased at Balor’s Wagon. What Balor has in stock at any given time is random, but it’s worth checking daily to see if he’s carrying any items you still need for your museum. Balor will even sometimes stock items out of season, in case you’re missing an item or two from a previous season.

Here’s where you can find all Winter crop, flower, and forage set items in Fields of Mistria:

How To Get All Winter Crop Set Items in Fields of Mistria

The complete Winter Crop Set includes Beet, Cauliflower, Daikon Radish, Pomegranate, and Snow Peas. Here’s how to get them all:

Winter Crop Where To Find Beet Purchase Beet Seeds from the General Store for 25t each. Cauliflower Purchase Cauliflower Seeds from the General Store for 40t each. Daikon Radish Purchase Daikon Radish Seeds from the General Store for 70t each. Pomegranate On a tree next to Errol’s cabin in the Narrows.

Can also be purchased as a Pomegranate tree sapling from the General Store for 400t each. Snow Peas Purchase Snow Pea Seeds from the General Store for 300t each.

How To Get All Winter Flower Set Items in Fields of Mistria

The complete Winter Flower Set includes Crocus, Frost Lily, Jasmine, Poinsettia, and Snapdragon. Here’s how to get them all:

Winter Flower Where To Find Crocus On the eastern side of Sweetwater Farm, just outside the entrance to your farm.

Can also be found on the Beach by the entrance. Frost Lily On the west side of the beach, beside the magic fountain across the bridge

Can also be found throughout the Narrows and Eastern Road.

Can also purchase Frost Lily Seeds from the General Store for 15t each. Jasmine Southeast on Sweetwater Farm, down from the entrance to your farm.

Can also be found beside the chicken statue. Poinsettia On the west side of the beach, beside the magic fountain across the bridge

Can also be found south in the Narrows.

Can also purchase Poinsettia seeds from the General Store for 20t each. Snapdragon Middle of the Western Ruins, beside the central steps.

How To Get All Winter Forage Set Items in Fields of Mistria

The complete Winter Forage Set includes Burdock Root, Holly, Oyster Mushroom, Pineshroom, and Rose Hip. Here’s how to get them all:

Winter Forage Where To Find Burdock Root In the Narrows, just south of the museum. Holly Far south in Mistria town, beside the river and bridge.

Can also be found throughout the Eastern Road. Oyster Mushroom Northeast on the Eastern Road, beside the stairs covered in vines. Pineshroom Beside the chicken statue on the east side of Sweetwater Farm. Rose Hip Far north in the town of Mistria, on the rose bushes to the right of the manor.

Additional Winter Flora

Outside of the museum set items, there are more forage and crop flora you can obtain that are exclusive to the Winter season in Fields of Mistria. You don’t need to donate these extra items to the museum, and they can instead be grown or gathered to be sold for profit, used in recipes, or given as gifts. Additional Winter flora include the following:

Glowberry

Wintergreen Berry

Ice Block*

*Not technically a flora in the strictest sense of the word, but a forage nonetheless.

And that’s how to find all Winter crops, flowers, and forage in Fields of Mistria. Missing something from a previous season? Be sure to check out our guides to Spring and Fall’s crops, flowers, and forage as well!

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.11.5 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Early Access.

