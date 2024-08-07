How To Get Aloe Vera in Once Human

In Once Human, Aloe Vera is a rare resource that is used in a bunch of recipes. But finding it is quite difficult. Here’s how to find Aloe Vera in Once Human.

Where To Find Aloe Vera in Once Human

Alright, first things first. If you want to snag some Aloe Vera in Once Human, you’ll want to head to specific locations in the game where they tend to grow. The most promising spots are:

Iron River: This area has a good number of Aloe Vera plants. You’ll have to do a bit of exploring, but the effort is worth it.

Blackfell Region: Specifically, around the teleportation tower in the southern part. It’s a prime spot with more Aloe Vera plants than usual.

Blackheart Region: Check around the canyon area near coordinates (4535, 1020). This is another hot spot for finding Aloe Vera plants.

When you’re out there scavenging, keep your eyes peeled for Aloe Vera plants, and make sure to harvest them whenever you can. And if you’re super lucky, you might even score some Aloe Vera seeds, which are key if you want to start your own farm later.

Farming Aloe Vera

Got some seeds? Awesome! Now you can start your very own Aloe Vera farm in Once Human, which is honestly a game-changer. Here’s how to set up your farm:

Unlock Planter Boxes: Head to the logistics tree in your memetic menu and unlock the planter boxes. This is where you’ll be growing your Aloe Vera. Set Up Your Farm: Place the planter boxes at your base. Make sure you have enough space because once you start farming, you’ll want a steady supply. Plant the Seeds: Pop the Aloe Vera seeds into the planter boxes. Now, all you have to do is wait. Assign a Buzzy Bee Deviant: If you have one, get your Buzzy Bee Deviant to tend to the crops. This will speed up the process and make sure you’re getting both regular and Deviated Aloe Vera.

Why You Need Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera isn’t just for show; it’s super useful in crafting. Here are some popular dishes and items you can make with it:

Honey Glazed Meat

Signature Ice Brew

Stargazy Pizza

Stardust Raspberry-Shaved Ice

Keep in mind that a lot of recipes require Deviated Aloe Vera, which is why farming is such a great idea. Having your own supply means you’ll always have what you need, when you need it.

Once Human is available to play now.

