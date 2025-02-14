Your shoes are going to wear out to the point that you can’t wear them anymore. Then, you’re stuck wandering barefoot until you get a new pair or repair your old ones. So, you need to know how to get and repair shoes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to Get Shoes in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

While you start with a pair of shoes, you don’t have to keep them for the entirety of the game. There are quite a few ways for you to get new shoes. You can find them in chests or loot them from poachers and other human enemies. However, you can take a more legal route to get shoes by purchasing them.

Tailors have shoes, such as the one in Troskowitz, but those usually don’t have great stats. Instead, you want to find a cobbler to purchase shoes. You find a cobbler as early as Trosky, and his symbol on the map is like three red pieces in a circle, as shown on the map below.

When you speak with a cobbler, you find an array of items you can purchase, not just shoes. Cobbler Matthew, in particular, sells horse items as well. Then, you can even pick up some materials and both Blacksmith’s Kits and Cobbler’s Kits from him.

How to Repair Shoes

Just like buying shoes, you have multiple options for repairing your shoes. First, you can get them repaired by cobblers or blacksmiths by picking the repair option when you speak with them. Then, you have a menu where you pick which items you want repaired and it shows you the cost of those repairs. However, those costs can vary if you take perks in the Craftsmanship skill that gives you percent discounts when you have an NPC repair your gear, whether that gear is shoes or armor.

Otherwise, you have the option to repair your shoes yourself. This doesn’t always work, because it’s dependent upon your Craftsmanship level. If your level isn’t high enough, you might not be able to repair your own shoes or other piece of equipment. If you want to repair your owns shoes, then you need a Cobbler’s Kit.

Cobbler’s Kits can be purchased from multiple vendors that you come across, including cobblers and blacksmiths. You can also find them at random from chests or when looting NPCs. To use a Cobbler’s Kit, go into your inventory and find it. Then, choose the interact button to use it, which is “E” on PC. This brings up a menu with items that are damaged and can be repaired by that kit. If the item is faded, then your skill isn’t high enough to repair it. Otherwise, you select the items you want prepared and use the interact button again to repair them.

That covers how to get and repair shoes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. If you want to repair other pieces of gear that aren’t shoes, then use the Blacksmith’s Kit in the same way. Otherwise, it’s fine to seek out a vendor capable of repairing as needed, because having gear that’s not rundown or broken is definitely helpful.

