Whenever a new Fortnite season rolls around, all the talk is about the changes to the Battle Royale map. However, with Chapter 6, Season 2: Lawless, Epic Games is adding a fun feature to its biggest game. Here’s how to get and use Fortnite Moments in Chapter 6, Season 2.

What Are Fortnite Moments?

When you first load into Fortnite after the big update, there’s a lot to take in. There are new Quests, new things to buy in the Item Shop, and a new Battle Pass. However, there’s a small addition in the main menu that’s flying under the radar – Moments.

Essentially, Moments are a way for you to change the vibe of a match by adding music to the background after jumping out of the Battle Bus and earning a Victory Royale. It’s a great idea from Epic Games, and the best part is that you get to choose from your library of songs.

How To Use Fortnite Moments

If you want to change your Battle Royale experience by having your own personal soundtrack, head to the Locker tab of the main menu and scroll down to the Moments section. There will be two options, one for Intro Music and another for Celebration Music. You should be able to figure out pretty easily which is which, and from there, it becomes all about deciding what kind of song you want to choose for each Moment.

After clicking on the different Fortnite Moments, your full library of Jam Tracks will appear. You can then spend a few minutes going through all of them and deciding what the best song is for when you’re getting ready to land and which one is reserved for when you take out all of the competition and bring home the gold.

How To Get Fortnite Moments

If you don’t like any of the options in your library, you can always add more Jam Tracks by heading to the Item Shop and traveling to the “Take Your Stage” section. As of writing, there are over 300 Jam Tracks available for purchase, including some from notable artists like Metallica, Bad Bunny, Lil Nax X, and Super Bowl Halftime performer Kendrick Lamar.

Each song will set you back 500 V-Bucks, which costs around $4.50, but they’ll feel priceless once you jump out of the Battle Bus and hear some great tunes. To get the most bang for your buck, though, consider buying the Music Pass, which features several Jam Tracks, as well as instruments and other accessories. The current Icon is Hatsune Miku, but the Music Pass features songs from other artists as well, including Jennifer Lopez and CAKE.

Of course, if you’d rather not spend your money, you can opt to listen to music on the radio while playing Battle Royale. But where’s the fun in that?

And that’s how to get and use Fortnite Moments. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

