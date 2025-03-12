How To Get and Use the Human Grenade in R.E.P.O.

As you fight monsters in R.E.P.O., the game allows you to purchase all kinds of items to make battles easier. However, some things are far more effective than others. So, if you want to get your hands on the Human Grenade in R.E.P.O., here’s how to find and use it.

Where To Find the Human Grenade in R.E.P.O.

Unlike some of the other items in R.E.P.O., the Human Grenade is hidden away in a location that you have to work to get to, the Secret Shop. Thankfully, because it’s accessible between rounds, you don’t have to worry about fighting off Clowns or other beasts to get your hands on the explosive.

To access the Secret Shop, you must complete the first round and head back to the Service Station. While loading up on loot, look for the ceiling tile facing the Health Packs. That’s your way into the Secret Shop, but gaining access in solo mode is not as simple as climbing a shelf or two. Here are the items you can use to try to get into the Secret Shop in R.E.P.O. after removing the tile:

Feather Drone

Zero gravity Drone

Shockwave Mine

There are also reports of players just stacking objects in the Service Station to get the job done, but that method seems like it’s more trouble than it’s worth. So, it appears like the best course of action is to wait until you have the funds to grab one of the items listed above.

If you happen to have friends around, getting into the Secret Shop will be a breeze. Someone just needs to minimize themself and have someone else guide them in after standing on a cart or another item.

Once you make your way into the Secret Shop, it’s time to do some shopping. The Human Grenade in R.E.P.O. is available starting at $2,000. You will also find the Duct Tape Grenade, which is made up of Human Grenades, while you’re up there, so feel free to add that to your inventory as well.

How To Use the Human Grenade in R.E.P.O.

The Human Grenade is one of the many throwable objects in R.E.P.O. Its range is around 10 meters, which is much shorter than the Stun Grenade and Shock Grenade. However, the big difference between the Human Grenade and the regular Grenade is that it can damage players as well as monsters. So, once you send toss one, it’s important to get out of the way.

While the Human Grenade feels like it should be an upgrade on the regular Grenade, it’s hard to see the upside. In reality, the Duct Tape Grenade is the real draw of the Secret Shop, having the ability to wreak a lot more havoc. Keep that in mind while you’re choosing what to add to your inventory because the monster won’t pull any punches if you come in with underwhelming explosives.

And that’s how to get and use the Human Grenade in R.E.P.O. For those looking for more, here are all the monsters in the horror game and how to escape them.

R.E.P.O. is available now on PC.

