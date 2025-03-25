​In the horror-themed world of R.E.P.O., items become your lifeline and can determine whether you succeed and move on to the next level or lose and get sent to battle it out with your teammates in the Disposal Arena. Recharge Drones are essential when it comes to succeeding in R.E.P.O., so here’s how to get and use them.

Recommended Videos

What Recharge Drones Do

Some items found in the Service Station are single-use, such as Mines and Grenades; however, some have a “battery life” and can be charged back to full health using Energy Crystals. When you begin playing R.E.P.O., you might notice a container-type object appear in your truck – this allows you to charge up your weapons or drones, but it does consume an Energy Crystal to do so.

Image via The Escapist

When you purchase additional Energy Crystals, they automatically get installed into the container, so you don’t have to worry when they disappear after purchase. To charge a chargeable item, you have to place it in the yellow bucket next to the container, and it will regain its health. This is super helpful in keeping your weapons or drones in good condition, preparing you to tackle another level and multiple monsters.

However, some levels are more grueling than others, and items can deteriorate surprisingly fast depending on how much you use them. There is availability to charge your items up with the Energy Crystals once entering a location; however, you might not always be near your truck. Therefore, the Recharge Drone can become your best friend in managing your items’ energy on the go.

How to Get and Use the Recharge Drone in R.E.P.O.

Like all items and upgrades in the game, the Recharge Drone appears in the Service Station, which you arrive at after the successful completion of each level. Here you can stock up on the tools to make your next level that bit easier – if you have the money to do so.

As all items at the Service Station spawn randomly, it could be a few visits before the Recharge Drone appears – but it will spawn eventually and costs between $4-5K. This little cube will take up one of your inventory slots, so assign it either 1, 2 or 3 after purchasing.

Image via The Escapist

You’ll know when your item is deteriorating by the battery bar underneath it. When you want to recharge your item – select the drone, activate your drone by selecting ‘E’ as normal and then attach your depleted item. After that, allow the Recharge Drone to do what it does best! Once the drone is out of battery, it can be recharged using Energy Crystals in the truck via the container.

Now you know where to find (and how to use) the Recharge Drone in R.E.P.O.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy