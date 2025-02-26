Jasmine and Aladdin will dominate the headlines following the Tales of Agrabah update of Disney Dreamlight Valley, but a new item might be the most important addition to the game. However, it’s not very easy to acquire. Here’s how to get and use the Slow Cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How To Get the Slow Cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you head out to visit Agrabah, you’ll want to pay Tiana a visit because she’s going to hand you a quest that unlocks a new item, the Slow Cooker, which allows you to cook meals without having to monitor them. The Disney Princess arrived in the game in 2024 and was unlockable via the “A Taste for Literature” quest. Anyone who knocked that out should be able to visit Tiana in the Valley and accept the “Slow and Steady” quest from her.

Once you talk to her, she’s going to ask you to make Gumbo for her, which is a five-star meal. If you’re a Disney Dreamlight Valley veteran, you should already have access to the recipe, but if you don’t, it’s time to pay the recipe book a visit. Before you start gathering ingredients, though, you have to craft the Slow Cooker.

Crafting the Slow Cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Like most important items in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s going to take some work to craft the Slow Cooker. So, before you head to the crafting table to start the process, you need to have all the necessary ingredients. Here’s everything you’ll need to make the Slow Cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

2 Tinkering Parts

6 Iron Ingot

20 Hardwood

2500 Dreamlight

How To Use the Slow Cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the Slow Cooker in your inventory, find a place to set it down that is easily accessible. After all, Gumbo is far from the only thing you’ll use it for, as it’s one of the more practical items in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Once the Slow Cooker is ready, it’s time to toss your items in. Here are the ingredients you’re going to use to make Gumbo for Tiana:

Chili Peppers

Okra

Onions

Tomatoes

Shrimp

Most of the items, with the exception of the Shrimp, can be purchased from Goffy at his various shops or grown with the use of Seeds. If you’re in need of the Crustacean, though, you’re going to have to travel to Dazzle Beach and do some fishing. Look for the blue ripples because when they appear, you’ll need to case your line quick if you want to grab some Shrimp.

Once you have everything you need, place the ingredients in the Slow Cooker and choose to make three portions of Gumbo. It’ll take around 15 minutes for all of them to be done, and you can choose to use that time however you want, from doing chores around the house to becoming familiar with the rest of the Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrobah update.

And that’s how to get and use the Slow Cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available for iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

