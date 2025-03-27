In Atomfall, Atomic Batteries are the core item of the game. While they’re needed for story progression, having some extras can give you a massive upper hand when bartering. Here’s how to get Atomic Batteries in Atomfall.

How To Find Atomic Batteries With Leads in Atomfall

Finding Atomic Batteries and depositing them within The Interchange is essential to progress the main story in Atomfall. Thankfully, there is a Lead called Atomic Batteries which will give you several ideas on where you can find them. Here are the ones I’ve found so far.

“A Fruitful Trade” Reveals that the Reverend got his Atomic Battery from a Trader named Molly, whose camp is West of Wyndham Village, and that she has another. You can barter for this yourself, and she especially favors receiving Molotov Cocktails in trades.

“Batteries and All” can be found in the sewer and reveals that the druids may have Atomic Batteries within their castle in Casterfell Woods, which is located deep into the Druids’ Camp is Southwest Casterfell Woods. Push through the camp until you get to a door between two blue fire torches, and enter the Castle Ruins. The Battery is next to a High Priestess who is overlooking a valley.

“Battery Request at the Skethermoor Depot” reveals there is a battery in the Skethermoor Vehicle Depot, which can be found in the Southeast of Skethermoor at 43.4 E, 74.6 N. Look for a blue hatch next to the two greenhouses on the hill. Enter and head down into the main room. Clear out any Outlaws and head to the room all the way down and to the left relative to where you entered. Climb up into the room with the red light, then squeeze through the vent to get into the next. Here you will find a key needed to open the room which contains the Atomic Battery. Open the door all the way down to the right of the main room with the key, enter, and grab the Atomic Battery. Make sure to take Radiation Resistance before entering so you can survive long enough to grab the battery and leave.

“Molly Sold a Battery to the Vicar” reveals that the other Atomic Battery she had was sold to the man in St. Katherine’s Church in Wyndham Village. You can ignore this Finding if you’ve already gotten the Reverend’s Atomic Battery.

“Revered Got His Hands on a Battery” is a note from Alf that clues players into the Atomic Battery in the Reverend’s possession in St. Katherine’s Church within Wyndham Village. When you enter St. Katherine’s Church, he will be in the middle of trying to cover up a murder. If you promise to stay silent using the bargaining option, you can blackmail him into giving you the key to his chest upstairs, which contains the Atomic Battery within.

“Spare Batteries at the Dam” Reveals there are Atomic Batteries at the Dam located in Casterfell Wood. This Dam can be found in the Northwest of Casterfell Wood, with the coordinates 20.9 E , 90.9 N. The Atomic Battery is located in the Dam’s electrical area on the ground, on the right side if you’re facing the Dam. Head into the Control Room and up to the left and pull the Substation Override lever until the light on the right is red. This will power down the electricity in that area, so you can grab the Atomic Battery without getting zapped.

Can You Barter for Batteries in Atomfall? Answered

If you’re having trouble when looking for Atomic Batteries in Atomfall, there are thankfully some other ways to get them. The first is Bartering. Molly has an Atomic Battery you can barter for, and you may find that other traders have them as well, since the items they have available rotate every so often.

Different traders will have different items they seek out. When you go to a give an item in a trade, it can sometimes be marked with a green, yellow, or red icon. These indicate how partial a trader is to an item, with green being the highest and red the lowest. Trying a few different items when Bartering before making the final decision for your trade can help you get a better deal when trading for Atomic Batteries.

How To Extract Atomic Batteries from Robots in Atomfall

In Atomfall, the Protocol employs many massive, lethal, armored robots throughout the Zone. While these often guard areas of high importance, they can sometimes be found just patrolling around in the world. These robots are powered by Atomic Batteries, which you can grab for yourself if you disable the robot.

The easiest way to do this is to attack the robots who wield flamethrowers from a distance with a rifle. Shoot the red barrels to overheat the robot until it is stunned, then run up to it and grab the Atomic Battery out of its back.

Atomfall is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass.

