How To Get Automatic Parts in Once Human

If you’ve been playing Once Human for a while, you know that resources become scarcer and more valuable as you progress. One essential resource you’ll need, especially for crafting high-level gear and weapon upgrades, is Automatic Parts. Here’s how you can get them.

How To Farm Automatic Parts in Once Human

To farm Automatic Parts effectively in Once Human, focus on looting high-level zones, particularly in the Red Sands region. Look for junk items that can be disassembled at your base’s Disassembly Bench. Key items to collect include:

Military Flash Drives

Custom Tool Set

Grease Gun

Multi-Purpose Monocular

Dual-Purpose Binoculars

Versatile Screwdriver Set

These items are abundant in the Red Sands region. Once you’ve gathered them, head back to your base and disassemble them to extract Automatic Parts.

Where To Farm Automatic Parts

You can farm Automatic Parts in the following places in Once Human, separated by primary locations throughout Red Sands where you should check first and secondary locations:

Primary Locations:

Blackfell Fallen Zone – Red Sands: This area is loaded with houses, supermarkets, and enemies. The supermarket near the fuel station is a prime spot for farming Automatic Parts. Blackfell Oil Fields – Red Sands: The oil fields are teeming with Rosetta enemies, which makes it challenging, but you’ll find a lot of valuable loot, so it’s worth your time exploring this region. Fort Eyrie – Red Sands: Fort Eyrie is another high-level area in Red Sands with formidable enemies but offers substantial rewards, including Automatic Parts. Forsaken Monolith Danger Zone – Red Sands: One of the most challenging zones, it’s filled with high-level enemies but yields some of the best loot in the game.

Other Locations:

Evergreen: Although smaller, Evergreen is a good spot for looting. The houses to the east are filled with storage crates and valuable items. 73 Point: A difficult area to navigate but rich in military gear and valuable scrap. It’s worth exploring for its high-quality loot. You can also get other rare items like Morel Mushrooms and military gear that yields special plastic.

Tips for Efficient Farming

If you want to maximize efficiency while farming for Automic Parts in Once Human, we have some tips for you below:

Loot Everything: Collect every piece of scrap and junk you find, especially the ones mentioned above. Even seemingly insignificant items can yield valuable parts when disassembled.

Focus on High-Level Zones: The higher the level of the zone, the better the loot. Prioritize areas like Blackfell Fallen Zone and Blackfell Oil Fields.

Repeat Runs: Loot respawns after a few hours, so revisit the same areas multiple times to build up your stockpile.

Be Prepared for Tough Enemies: The areas mentioned above are all pretty high-level, so make sure you have the right gear and weapons to deal with tough enemies.

What Are Automatic Parts Used for in Once Human?

Automatic Parts are key components in unlocking and crafting advanced blueprints for weapons and other high-level gear in Once Human. You’ll need them to craft tier-five weapons, which also require Special Plastics. Beyond crafting, these parts are used in weapon calibration, enhancing your weapons’ power levels, and adding new attributes. Essentially, if you want to survive and thrive in Once Human’s endgame, collecting Automatic Parts is a must.

