once human screenshot 3
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How To Get Automatic Parts in Once Human

Image of Ishan Vashishth
Ishan Vashishth
|

Published: Jul 28, 2024 05:13 pm

If you’ve been playing Once Human for a while, you know that resources become scarcer and more valuable as you progress. One essential resource you’ll need, especially for crafting high-level gear and weapon upgrades, is Automatic Parts. Here’s how you can get them.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

How To Farm Automatic Parts in Once Human

Once Human screenshot of an automatic part in a disassembly bench menu

To farm Automatic Parts effectively in Once Human, focus on looting high-level zones, particularly in the Red Sands region. Look for junk items that can be disassembled at your base’s Disassembly Bench. Key items to collect include:

  • Military Flash Drives
  • Custom Tool Set
  • Grease Gun
  • Multi-Purpose Monocular
  • Dual-Purpose Binoculars
  • Versatile Screwdriver Set

These items are abundant in the Red Sands region. Once you’ve gathered them, head back to your base and disassemble them to extract Automatic Parts.

Where To Farm Automatic Parts

You can farm Automatic Parts in the following places in Once Human, separated by primary locations throughout Red Sands where you should check first and secondary locations:

Primary Locations:

  1. Blackfell Fallen Zone – Red Sands: This area is loaded with houses, supermarkets, and enemies. The supermarket near the fuel station is a prime spot for farming Automatic Parts.
  2. Blackfell Oil Fields – Red Sands: The oil fields are teeming with Rosetta enemies, which makes it challenging, but you’ll find a lot of valuable loot, so it’s worth your time exploring this region.
  3. Fort Eyrie – Red Sands: Fort Eyrie is another high-level area in Red Sands with formidable enemies but offers substantial rewards, including Automatic Parts.
  4. Forsaken Monolith Danger Zone – Red Sands: One of the most challenging zones, it’s filled with high-level enemies but yields some of the best loot in the game.

Other Locations:

  1. Evergreen: Although smaller, Evergreen is a good spot for looting. The houses to the east are filled with storage crates and valuable items.
  2. 73 Point: A difficult area to navigate but rich in military gear and valuable scrap. It’s worth exploring for its high-quality loot. You can also get other rare items like Morel Mushrooms and military gear that yields special plastic.

Tips for Efficient Farming

If you want to maximize efficiency while farming for Automic Parts in Once Human, we have some tips for you below:

  • Loot Everything: Collect every piece of scrap and junk you find, especially the ones mentioned above. Even seemingly insignificant items can yield valuable parts when disassembled.
  • Focus on High-Level Zones: The higher the level of the zone, the better the loot. Prioritize areas like Blackfell Fallen Zone and Blackfell Oil Fields.
  • Repeat Runs: Loot respawns after a few hours, so revisit the same areas multiple times to build up your stockpile.
  • Be Prepared for Tough Enemies: The areas mentioned above are all pretty high-level, so make sure you have the right gear and weapons to deal with tough enemies.

What Are Automatic Parts Used for in Once Human?

Automatic Parts are key components in unlocking and crafting advanced blueprints for weapons and other high-level gear in Once Human. You’ll need them to craft tier-five weapons, which also require Special Plastics. Beyond crafting, these parts are used in weapon calibration, enhancing your weapons’ power levels, and adding new attributes. Essentially, if you want to survive and thrive in Once Human’s endgame, collecting Automatic Parts is a must.

Once Human is available now.

Post Tag:
Once Human
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ishan Vashishth
Ishan Vashishth
Ishan Vashishth is an experienced gaming writer with a background in content creation and SEO. During his time with GameRant and Dexerto, he has written numerous articles, including game guides, reviews, and news pieces. His work covers popular gaming franchises like EA FC, NBA, Elden Ring, God of War, and Assassin's Creed. Known for his straightforward and informative writing style, Ishan enjoys sharing his gaming insights and knowledge with readers.