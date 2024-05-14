How to Get Baneful Hearts in Diablo 4

The Blood Maiden is the final boss of Helltides Reborn in Diablo 4, and you need a few Baneful Hearts before attempting to destroy her. To help you begin the Accursed Ritual, I’ll outline how you can get the hearts as you take down demons in the Helltide.

Diablo 4: How to Get Baneful Hearts

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Kill Hellborne enemies in Helltide events or open Tortured Gifts of Mysteries to earn Baneful Hearts. The Hellborne were added to the game with Diablo 4 and are the culmination of the threat level system. Like the Blood Harvests in Season 2, the threat level system is based on killing monsters in the Helltide and opening Tortured Gifts to attract attention. Each new Threat Level brings a higher density of enemies and more frequent ambushes.

If you reach Threat Level 3, you have to fend off even more difficult waves of monsters. Those who survive and triumph against the hordes will earn themselves a fight with Hellborne. These agents of Hell are the only source of Baneful Hearts and won’t go down quickly. But there’s still one more Helltide boss that’s more difficult, and beating the Hellborn will get you one step closer.

Technically, one heart can help you get to the Blood Maiden in a group. However, you want to have at least three hearts before you get started on the final Helltide boss.

How to Use Baneful Hearts in Diablo 4

Bring three Baneful Hearts to an Accursed Ritual site in the Helltide to activate the Blood Maiden event. Hordes will appear once three hearts are placed on the stone pillars at each point of the bloody triangle. Remember to put at least one of those hearts in a group to earn any rewards here.

Surviving the onslaught of monsters gives you the chance to fight the Blood Maiden. She is effectively the final boss of the Helltide, and she provides the best rewards for the event. It’s a great way to get better Affixes and earn some Runeshards.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

