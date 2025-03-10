How to Get Blow Bubbles Emote in Final Fantasy XIV

Emotes are one of the most enjoyable features of socializing in Final Fantasy XIV, and the game continues to add more of them with each expansion and update. The Blow Bubbles emote is one of the cutest additions so far. Here’s how to acquire it.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Blow Bubbles Emote in FFXIV

Screenshot by The Escapist

Emotes are a social feature in FFXIV that you can unlock in a variety of ways, such as completing certain quests, participating in Mogtome events, or various other activities. Many of them are found in-game, but you can also obtain certain special ones by making purchases in the Mog Station.

The whimsical Blow Bubbles emote commemorates the arrival of the Spring season and in-game events like Little Ladies Day. To unlock it you’ll need to visit the Mog Station item store. After logging in with your account information, go to the ‘Optional Items’ tab under ‘Additional Services’.

Now look for the first row of New Items, where the Blow Bubbles emote should be on display. For players in the US, the emote will cost $7.00 USD. It can only be applied to a single character and you cannot send it as a gift to other players.

Once you make your purchase, log in to FFXIV and go visit a Delivery Moogle in any of the game’s major cities or hubs. Or if you or your Free Company has mail delivery at a house, you can check that way as well. Your emote purchase should be available for pickup once the mail icon appears on your HUD.

How to Use Blow Bubbles Emote in FFXIV

Screenshot by The Escapist

After you obtain your new emote from the closest moogle delivery point, look for the Ballroom Etiquette – Bubble Diversions item in your inventory. Select it and use it to unlock the emote itself permanently for your character (remember it’s not account-wide).

Next, open your Emote menu under the Social tab. Then scroll down the tab of General emotes, and Blow Bubbles should be near the bottom of your list, regardless of what others you have unlocked. You can add the emote to your Favorites to make it more accessible, or even to your hotbar.

Upon using it, the Blow Bubbles emote has your character blow clouds of bubbles in two rotations before stopping. This means the emote is (sadly) not continuous but it still makes for good fun and some cute photo opportunities as well.

That’s how to get the Blow Bubbles emote in Final Fantasy XIV. Be sure to check out our other tips for FFXIV, including our guide for how to get the Pose of the Unbound emote.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy