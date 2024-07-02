How to Get Caliber in The First Descendant

Like any looter game, The First Descendant is full of different currencies to collect like Caliber. To help clear up any confusion around currency, this guide will cover how you can get more and exactly what it can be used for.

Recommended Videos

How to Get More Caliber in The First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Caliber is a premium currency that can be purchased with real money in the shop. How that purchase is handled will depend on what platform you play the game on, but the item always serves the same purpose. Because this currency is the premium variant in the game, you won’t be able to earn any outside of the store. The closest you can get to earning more of it would be through the Battle Pass for each season. As you might expect, the Battle Pass also costs money, so it’s not the same as earning it for free.

Although Caliber is a shop currency, that doesn’t mean it can’t be used for anything gameplay-related. In fact, there are all kinds of benefits you can add to your Descendants through the use of premium currency. They aren’t necessarily exclusive to the shop in most cases, but they can save you a ton of time and resources. Unlocking more characters or slots is a great example of this.

Related: Best Starting Character in The First Descendant

If you decide you want to get some Caliber for your account, it’s important to note that the price isn’t one-to-one like many other games on the market. For example, 250 will get your about $5 worth of currency. That makes 1,000 of the premium currency cost about $20 in total. So some of the items in the shop might seem cheap when they are much more aligned with other games. At the end of the day, though, it’s not a necessary purchase.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy