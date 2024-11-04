There are a lot of secrets to be uncovered in Metaphor: ReFantazio, including key items that unlock special abilities. Here’s how to get Chronicle of the End in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Recommended Videos

Do be warned that this article contains minor spoilers for some of the endgame Archetypes, so look away if you want to go in completely fresh.

Getting Chronicle of the End in Metaphor: ReFantazio

To unlock the Chronicle of the End key item in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you need to assemble a full party of characters equipped with Royal Archetypes. Then, with your party formed, speak with More in Akademeia to get the Chronicle of the End.

This means that you can only get the item once you reach September in the main story, and clear the Ancient Eldan Sanctum section and get on the path of the true ending. Doing so will unlock the Prince Archetype for the Captain. Additionally, if you’ve already maxed out your bonds with any of your party members, you can also start unlocking their respective Royal Archetypes.

You only need to do this for three other party members, since the Captain already has the Prince and is a mainstay in your party.

What Chronicle of the End Does

Once you’ve received the Chronicle of the End item from More, you’ll be able to use a new Synthesis skill called Armageddon’s Final Sire. Again, your whole party needs to be equipped with their Royal Archetypes in order to access this Synthesis Skill.

This is, without a doubt, the strongest skill in the game as it deals 9,999 damage to any enemy. This will even work in boss fights and secret boss encounters.

And that’s how to get Chronicle of the End in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy