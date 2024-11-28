Forgot password
Clusterfuck in Stalker 2
Screenshot by The Escapist
How To Get Clusterfuck in Stalker 2

A special sniper rifle.
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|

Published: Nov 27, 2024 10:44 pm

While you can find various guns in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, there are a handful of unique weapons you can discover, like Clusterfuck. This sniper rifle can only be found during a side mission, so don’t miss it.

Stalker 2 Clusterfuck Location

Clusterfuck location in Stalker 2
Screenshot by The Escapist

You can get Clusterfuck in Stalker 2 during the Three Captains side mission. This is the quest you can get after completing two missions in the Zaton region. You must finish the Mysterious Case quest in the Sultansk and then the Bullseye mission in Shevchenko.

These are the two bases you can visit in this region, and each quest requires you to speak with the head of that base. Some players have reported that the Three Captains mission doesn’t show up for them. In that case, you may need to progress the main story or do other side quests to trigger the mission. I also did the same thing since this quest didn’t instantly appear after completing the Bullseye mission.

You need to speak with Sonya Kalyna at the Sultansk. She will ask you to assassinate the two heads of the bases in Zaton. You can either go in guns blazing or use a more stealthy route. If you want to get the Clusterfuck sniper rifle, you must find the sniper during this mission.

After Sonya sends you the coordinates, you need to head up the tallest structure in the area. Be careful when going up since there are some traps the sniper has placed inside the building. Once you have killed the enemy, you can claim Clusterfuck from the ground.

Due to its uniqueness, this sniper is worth over 50,000 Credits. It is not as good as the Lynx gun in terms of damage or penetration, but it makes up for it by having greater range. Since you must assassinate two men, this is a great chance to test your new gun.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available now on Xbox and PC.

